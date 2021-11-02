Desmond Oliver views Friday’s exhibition game as a great opportunity

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The ETSU men’s basketball team is under a week away before they kickoff the season with a home exhibition game against Catawba on Friday.

The Buccaneers have plenty of talent coming back from last year with three of their top four leading scorers returning, including preseason SoCon selections redshirt junior Ledarrius Brewer (16.2 ppg, 4.5 rpg) and senior guard David Sloan (11.1 ppg). These two will be cornerstones for this squad, but head coach Desmond Oliver expects other Buccaneers to step up.

“I’ve been selling to my team that we have six starters and my sixth man will be a starter minute wise and then seven, eight, nine and ten could change game to game based on playing time,” Oliver said.

Junior forward Ty Brewer (8.5 ppg, 4.0 rpg), senior forward Vonnie Patterson (5.9 ppg, 3.4 rpg) and graduate center Silas Adheke (5.9 ppg, 6.0 rpg) will be leaned on this season as well.

“My goal is to play 10 guys every game, so (on Friday) we’ll have an idea of who performs when the lights are on. That first home game, that first exhibition game, we’ll have a really good feel of what that top seven, eight, nine, 10 guys will look like.”

The exhibition game against Catawba tips off at 7 p.m.

