CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Verry Elleegant claims Melbourne Cup glory

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hNPmp_0cjl8ygA00

Verry Elleegant proved too strong for hot favourite Incentivise as she landed the Lexus Melbourne Cup in the hands of jockey James McDonald.

Trained by Chris Waller, the six-year-old mare improved on last year’s seventh place to come home a cosy winner in the two-mile contest.

Andrew Balding’s British runner Spanish Mission ran an admirable race to finish third in the Flemington feature.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Setback scuppers Melbourne Cup bid for Away He Goes

Goodwood Cup runner-up Away He Goes has met with a late setback which will rule him out of the Melbourne Cup, leaving intended jockey James McDonald unlikely to have a ride. The news is a blow to to connections having gone through the rigorous veterinary checks introduced ahead of this year’s Spring Carnival for overseas runners.
WORLD
newschain

Spanish Mission cleared for Melbourne Cup run

Spanish Mission has been cleared to run in the Lexus Melbourne Cup and will start from stall 14 in Tuesday’s Flemington feature. Andrew Balding’s British raider had to pass a late veterinary check on Saturday before being allowed to participate having been treated for swelling in one of his legs.
ANIMALS
newschain

Flooring Porter on course for Christmas date despite Navan fall

A return to Leopardstown for the Christmas Hurdle is next on the agenda for Flooring Porter after he emerged unscathed from his fall at Navan on Sunday. Gavin Cromwell’s charge made a Grade One breakthrough at Leopardstown last December before going on to claim Cheltenham Festival glory in the Stayers’ Hurdle in March.
WORLD
One Green Planet

Race Horse at Melbourne Cup Goes Lame

The Melbourne Cup 2021 horse race hadn’t even begun before two racehorses had already shown lameness. Future Score was put through the fitness test on the eve of the big race. Failing it, after he showed lameness in his right foreleg. Another racehorse also showed lameness but still managed to...
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jockey#Mare#Flemington#The Lexus Melbourne Cup#British#Spanish
The Game Haus

5 Pointers When Placing Your Bets For The Melbourne Cup

It’s just a few weeks to that special Tuesday in November when all of Australia literally stops to witness the best horses in the world compete for the AUD$1.5 million prize pool. On the betting side of the race, one of the top Australian betting websites records a turnover of more than AUD$100 million each year. And that’s enough proof of the popularity of this richest race in the world. (1)
SPORTS
everythinghorseuk.co.uk

Melbourne Cup Horses: Profiles And Predictions For 2021

Melbourne Cup Horses: Profiles And Predictions For 2021. Every first Tuesday of November, the top-of-the-range Melbourne Cup horses meet at the Flemington Racecourse in Melbourne, Victoria, Australia, to display their running skills. The winner takes home a handsome AUD$4.4 million, in addition to AUD$250,000 worth of trophies. Thus, you can understand why the race is so hotly contested.
ANIMALS
Sporting News

Melbourne Cup 2021 barrier draw: Incentivise eases after gate setback

Melbourne Cup favourite Incentivise has eased after being drawing a wide barrier in Tuesday's race that stops the nation. The Peter Moody-trained horse drew barrier 16 and eased from $2.30 to $2.50 in race betting as a result. Being drawn out wide isn't terminal to Incentivise's chances of winning after...
SPORTS
thehighlandsun.com

Live: Derby Day kicks off Melbourne Cup carnival

A little under 870 kms up the road from Flemington, we have another big race to keep an eye on today. The Golden Eagle (with total prize money of $7.5 million, including $4.1 million to the winner) is Australia’s third-richest race, after the Everest and the Melbourne Cup. The race...
SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Horse Racing
Place
Melbourne
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Sports
orangefizz.net

Everything You Need to Know for 2021 Melbourne Cup Betting

Whether you are new to betting or are a seasoned bettor, this guide will walk you through everything you should know about the Melbourne Cup betting. Unlike other races that happen in the country, the Melbourne Cup is the only race that pulls in even once-a-year punters to try their hands with betting. When this is the case, convenience also plays a significant role in betting.
SPORTS
AFP

Knicks Go wins Breeders' Cup Classic and Yibir takes Turf

South Korea-owned Knicks Go won the $6 million Breeders' Cup Classic on Saturday while British-based Yibir took the Turf title at the 38th annual thoroughbred showdown. Loves Only You became Japan's first Breeders' Cup champion by winning the $2 million Filly & Mare Turf with a late charge.
SPORTS
newschain

Jessica Gadirova: Simone Biles’ Olympic woes have helped gymnasts to ‘speak up’

Jessica Gadirova says gymnasts of her generation feel able to “be more open” in the wake of Simone Biles’ public struggles at the Tokyo Olympics. Gadirova, who alongside her twin sister Jennifer was part of the team which won Britain’s first women’s gymnastics medal in 93 years in Tokyo, said the American superstar’s decision to speak out had helped protect the mental and physical health of her peers.
SPORTS
newschain

Doddiethegreat romps to victory on hurdling debut

Doddiethegreat made an impressive start to the campaign as he cantered home by 22 lengths in the Watch RacingTV With Free Trial Now Novices’ Hurdle at Kempton. Trained by Nicky Henderson, the five-year-old runs in the Honeysuckle colours of owner Kenny Alexander. He is named after Scottish rugby union great...
SPORTS
Journal Inquirer

Breeders' Cup will be missing a legend

There are nine Breeders’ Cup races at Del Mar today, but one handicapper who enjoyed Breeders’ Cup Saturday as much as anyone won’t be at the track for the 38th running of the World Championships. Bob Neumeier passed away in October. He was 70 and lived quite the life. Most around here remember him as the radio voice of the New England Whalers and a first-rate sportscaster for WFSB-TV3. He was also a class act and one of the best horseplayers I’ve ever met. How good was he? Three hundred fifty of the world’s best handicappers converged on Caesars Palace in Las Vegas in 1990 for the World Series of Handicapping. Neumeier beat them all to win the prestigious event. Later that year, NBC would hire Neumy to be a roving reporter for its Breeders’ Cup coverage. They couldn’t have picked a better guy. Occasionally through the years, Neumy would be one of the guest handicappers at Mohegan Sun Casino on Breeders’ Cup Saturday. Neumy was big time, but never acted it. He’d always come over to shoot the breeze between races. One of my favorite sayings came from Neumy at Saratoga sometime in the 1980s. When asked how he expected to do that day at the track, he uttered the following: “I hope I break even. I need the money.” If you don’t get it, don’t read any further and spend the day watching the Home and Garden Network. The first of nine Breeders’ Cup races, meanwhile, begins at 3 p.m. on the NBC Sports Network and TVG. NBC has the exclusive broadcast of the Breeders’ Cup Classic beginning at 8 p.m.
SPORTS
newschain

newschain

44K+
Followers
100K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy