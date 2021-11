The Denver Broncos have traded their longest-tenured player, Von Miller, to the Los Angeles Rams in exchange for a 2022 second and third round pick. In an interview following the news of his trade, a visibly emotional Von Miller once more expressed his deep connection to the city, and for good reason. After being drafted second overall all the way back in 2011, the 8x-Pro Bowler developed into arguably the greatest defensive player in Broncos history, even bringing home a Super Bowl and SB MVP award.

NFL ・ 7 DAYS AGO