¥1199 ($187 | ₹14,000) ¥1799 ($281 | ₹21,000) ¥1999 ($312 | ₹23,000) The Redmi Note 11 series is now official in China, and as expected, there are three new phones under this series – the vanilla Note 11, Note 11 Pro, and the highest-end Note 11 Pro+. Redmi had already revealed a lot about these phones, and we also got a ton of leaks that revealed even the pricing a few days ago. But now that the phones are officially out let us talk about each of them in detail and know the upgrades that they bring over the predecessors.

CELL PHONES ・ 10 DAYS AGO