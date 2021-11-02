ASUS VivoWatch 5 appears on Bluetooth SIG with LTE connectivity

USB Ports (Excluding Upstream) 1. Incorporating strengths from previous Asus portable monitors including the Editors' Choice award-winning ZenScreen Touch (MB16AMT), while adding gaming-centric features like a high refresh rate and Nvidia G-Sync compatibility, the Asus ROG Strix XG16AHPE ($399) is a formidable, well-rounded portable display for gamers and multimedia buffs. Although it has a premium price for a 15.6-inch mobile monitor, it's crammed with features such as a built-in battery, speakers, and kickstand, as well as an included soft carrying sleeve. It did well in our brightness and contrast testing, and its excellent sRGB color coverage makes it a good choice for viewing photos and video. The ROG Strix earns an Editors' Choice nod as an excellent portable monitor if you're looking for one on the larger side.
