Bengals Favored in Week 9 Matchup Against Cleveland Browns

By James Rapien
 7 days ago
CINCINNATI — The Bengals lost to the Jets at the Meadowlands in Week 8, despite being double-digit favorites.

The loss was ugly, but they're favored this week in Sunday's game against the Browns at Paul Brown Stadium.

Cincinnati is a 3-point favorite against Cleveland according to the SI SportsBook. The over/under is 47.

The Browns have won five of their last six games against the Bengals.

Both teams are coming off of losses and need a win to keep pace in the AFC playoff race.

Kickoff is Sunday, Nov. 7 at 1 p.m. ET.

