Bengals Favored in Week 9 Matchup Against Cleveland Browns
CINCINNATI — The Bengals lost to the Jets at the Meadowlands in Week 8, despite being double-digit favorites.
The loss was ugly, but they're favored this week in Sunday's game against the Browns at Paul Brown Stadium.
Cincinnati is a 3-point favorite against Cleveland according to the SI SportsBook. The over/under is 47.
The Browns have won five of their last six games against the Bengals.
Both teams are coming off of losses and need a win to keep pace in the AFC playoff race.
Kickoff is Sunday, Nov. 7 at 1 p.m. ET.
Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!
You May Also Like:
The Bengals Are 5-2 Because of Their Success in the "Middle 8"
Trent Dilfer on Joe Burrow: "He just has it."
Joe Burrow on Bengals: 'This is Who We Are Now'
Bengals CB Mike Hilton: "Extend Jessie Bates"
-----
Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!
Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals
Comments / 1