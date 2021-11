The Governor of the Bank of England has defended his decision to keep interest rates at record lows despite inflation rising.Speaking to BBC Radio 4’s Today programme, Andrew Bailey said interest rates will rise but only when there were signs of demand and wages rising, rather than sky-high prices for global commodities such as computer chips and gas.He also said the Bank would seek more data on the end of the furlough scheme before making any decision.On Thursday the Bank surprised some by holding interest rates at 0.1% despite warning inflation could hit as high as 5%.Raising interest rates won’t...

BUSINESS ・ 4 DAYS AGO