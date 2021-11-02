CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gutfeld breaks down 'Let's Go Brandon' controversy

By The Journal Editorial Report
Fox News
 7 days ago

Times-Herald

Anti-Biden phrase 'Let's Go Brandon' goes viral

Critics of Joe Biden have come up with a cryptic new phrase to insult the Democratic president: "Let's Go Brandon."
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
101.5 KNUE

This “Let’s Go Brandon” Stupidity is Dumb and a Waste of Time

Just as you are entitled to your opinion and beliefs, I am entitled to mine. My opinion, this whole "Let's Go Brandon" thing is the dumbest thing I have ever heard of and such a waste of time. Politics in general is such a waste of time. It's the number one reason for all the division in this country and anyone that yells at me about having to support one political party or the other has fallen hook, line and sinker for the ridiculousness of it all. Find something better to do with your time then making such a big deal about a suit behind a podium.
POLITICS
KTSA

How The “Let’s Go Brandon” Meme Began

You've all heard the phrase "Let's Go Brandon!", and please make sure to Google it if you haven't, but did this meme start as a mix-up of a reporter covering up Biden hate? Lars covers that with Bob Barr, a former CIA Analyst and Member of Congress.
ELECTIONS
Fox News

Gutfeld: Woke culture 'really addictive' for Dems

Fox News

Gutfeld reacts to the rise and fall of the Steele dossier

Fox News

Special Report w/ Bret Baier - Monday, November 8

ksgf.com

Nick Reed PODCAST: 10.27 – Let’s Go Brandon Poll

More than half of likely U.S. voters are now familiar with "Let's Go Brandon," the euphemistic chant for a more profane President Biden putdown increasingly heard at sporting events across the country, according to a poll released Tuesday.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
iosconews.com

Daily Gate City

hartfordcitynewstimes.com

