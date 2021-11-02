Gutfeld breaks down 'Let's Go Brandon' controversy

Just as you are entitled to your opinion and beliefs, I am entitled to mine. My opinion, this whole "Let's Go Brandon" thing is the dumbest thing I have ever heard of and such a waste of time. Politics in general is such a waste of time. It's the number one reason for all the division in this country and anyone that yells at me about having to support one political party or the other has fallen hook, line and sinker for the ridiculousness of it all. Find something better to do with your time then making such a big deal about a suit behind a podium.

POLITICS ・ 7 DAYS AGO