AUD/USD slumps 50-pips as RBA ends April 2024 bond target of 0.1%

Euro Grinds Up, JPY Dips, Fed Debates Rates into CPI Report. Summary: New Zealand’s Kiwi soared 0.98% against the US Dollar to 0.7167 (0.7120), outperforming its peers on a rebound in risk FX. Traders looked ahead to upcoming central bank speak with Fed Chair Jerome Powell due to deliver the opening remarks at an online conference on the economy and gender. Other central bank heads due to speak at the Fed sponsored event are BOE Governor Bailey, ECB President Lagarde, and Bank of Canada Governor Macklem. The Dollar Index (USD/DXY), a popular gauge of the Greenback’s value against a basket of 6 major currencies 0.15% to 94.10 from 94.22 yesterday. On Friday, a strong US Payrolls report boosted the DXY to 94.62 before position adjustments took it lower. Sterling rebounded 0.55% to 1.3557 in late New York trade from its 1.3500 open yesterday. The British Currency continued its recovery against the Greenback following last week’s tumble. At its meeting then, the BOE kept rates unchanged, disappointing many who had expected a hike. The Euro (EUR/USD) extended its grind higher to 1.1589 from 1.1568 yesterday. The Australian Dollar (AUD/USD) rebounded on a short squeeze to finish at 0.7425 (0.7398 yesterday). Against the Japanese Yen, the US Dollar was little changed at 113.25 (113.30). The Greenback eased further against the Asian and EM Currencies. The USD/SGD pair settled at 1.3475 from 1.3500. USD/CNH (Dollar- Offshore Chinese Yuan) was last at 6.3875 (6.3940 yesterday).

CURRENCIES ・ 7 HOURS AGO