AUD/USD slumps 50-pips as RBA ends April 2024 bond target of 0.1%

By Anil Panchal
FXStreet.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAUD/USD takes offers around 0.7500 following RBA’s full-stop to YCC. RBA matches market forecasts on rates, abandons yield curve target. Market sentiment dwindles amid cautious mood ahead of key central bank events, keeping USD afloat. Easing covid fears, softer US data and a light calendar before Fed favored buyers...

www.fxstreet.com

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Reserve Bank Of Australia#Rba#Us Federal Reserve#Usd#Aud#Aud Usd#Ycc#Covid#Fed#Asian#Aussie#The Yield Curve Control#Us Treasury#Ministry Of Commerce
