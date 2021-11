The ballots were cast on Tuesday night as Steven Fulop won the Mayoral race overwhelmingly over Lewis Spears to win his third term as Mayor of Jersey City, a feat that hasn’t been accomplished since 1947. Fulop received 66 percent of the total votes, and his ticket won out on seven of the nine seats for city council. The City Council President Joyce Watterman also won back her At Large position by the widest margin, and was joined by the other lead vote getters Daniel Rivera and Amy DeGise.

JERSEY CITY, NJ ・ 5 DAYS AGO