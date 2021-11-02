CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Factbox-Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 247.14 million, death toll at 5,237,744

By Lynx Insight Service
Reuters
Reuters
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FlSWQ_0cjl4hmD00

(Reuters) - More than 247.14 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 5,237,744 have died, according to a Reuters tally.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus: open tmsnrt.rs/2FThSv7 in an external browser.

Eikon users can click here for a case tracker.

The following table lists the top 50 countries by the number of reported cases. A complete list is available with the above links.

COUNTRIES AND TOTAL DEATHS CONFIRMED DEATHS PER

TERRITORIES CASES 10,000

INHABITANTS

United States 748,857 46,044,340 22.92

India 458,437 34,285,814 3.39

Brazil 607,824 21,810,855 29.02

United Kingdom 140,672 9,097,311 21.17

Russia 474,034 8,554,192 32.81

Turkey 70,793 8,060,417 8.6

France 117,689 7,168,743 17.57

Iran 126,456 5,934,495 15.46

Argentina 115,950 5,288,807 26.06

Spain 87,368 5,011,148 18.67

Colombia 127,281 5,002,387 25.64

Italy 132,120 4,774,783 21.87

Germany 95,761 4,610,585 11.55

Indonesia 143,423 4,244,761 5.36

Mexico 288,365 3,807,211 22.85

Poland 77,012 3,030,151 20.28

Ukraine 68,027 2,936,238 15.24

South Africa 89,179 2,922,222 15.43

Philippines 43,276 2,790,375 4.06

Malaysia 28,975 2,476,268 9.19

Peru 200,246 2,201,796 61.38

Netherlands 18,423 2,139,746 10.69

Iraq 23,196 2,056,401 6.04

Thailand 19,260 1,920,189 2.77

Czech Republic 30,775 1,765,654 28.95

Japan 18,287 1,723,315 1.45

Canada 28,952 1,712,128 7.81

Chile 37,757 1,695,048 20.16

Romania 48,073 1,655,024 24.7

Bangladesh 27,870 1,569,753 1.73

Belgium 25,994 1,360,650 22.74

Israel 8,102 1,328,151 9.12

Pakistan 28,456 1,273,560 1.34

Sweden 15,025 1,171,512 14.77

Serbia 10,018 1,148,645 14.35

Portugal 18,162 1,091,142 17.66

Cuba 8,236 952,001 7.26

Morocco 14,678 946,283 4.07

Kazakhstan 12,114 940,612 6.63

Vietnam 22,135 926,720 2.32

Hungary 30,881 874,630 31.59

Switzerland 10,817 873,413 12.71

Jordan 11,052 864,661 11.1

Austria 11,369 835,504 12.86

Nepal 11,416 813,011 4.06

Greece 15,990 747,595 14.9

United Arab Emirates 2,136 739,983 2.22

Georgia 10,089 721,388 27.07

Tunisia 25,244 712,776 21.83

Lebanon 8,554 642,215 12.49

Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries and government officials

Generated at 04:00.

Comments / 2

Related
Daily Mail

British couple are stranded in five-star hotel in Morocco and unable to fly home after country BANS flights to and from the UK over rising Covid cases

A British couple on holiday in Morocco have been trapped after the Moroccan government decided to ground flights to and from Britain due to rising Covid rates. Chloe Cervone and partner Lucy Ross, from Whitby in Yorkshire, were nearing the end of a fortnight break to the North African holiday hotspot when the Moroccan Government axed flights to and from Britain due to the current infection rate in the UK.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Morocco#Pakistan#Factbox#Eikon#Czech
Forbes

November 8 Is The Day The US COVID-19 Travel Ban Ends

COVID-19 isn’t over. But the U.S. pandemic travel ban will finally ease on November 8, 2021, as fully vaccinated international travelers will be allowed to enter the United States. That is almost two years after the first ban (on travelers from China) was imposed in January of 2020. Should airlines,...
TRAVEL
Washington Post

People ‘unvaccinated by choice’ in Singapore no longer can receive free covid-19 treatment

Eighty-five percent of people in Singapore eligible for coronavirus vaccines are fully vaccinated, and 18 percent have received booster shots. But the Singaporean government said Monday that it will no longer cover the medical costs of people “unvaccinated by choice,” who make up the bulk of remaining new covid-19 cases and hospitalizations in the city-state.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
World
Country
Belgium
Country
Malaysia
Country
Cuba
Country
Portugal
Country
Philippines
NewsBreak
Public Health
Country
Thailand
Country
Argentina
Country
Indonesia
Country
Chile
Country
Poland
Country
Spain
Country
Sweden
Country
South Africa
Country
Germany
Country
Vietnam
Country
Switzerland
Country
Netherlands
Country
Tunisia
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Country
Iraq
Reuters

Factbox - Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

(Reuters) - The World Health Organization and other aid groups appealed to leaders of the world’s 20 biggest economies to fund a $23.4 billion plan to bring COVID-19 vaccines, tests and drugs to poorer countries in the next 12 months. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS. * Eikon users, see COVID-19: MacroVitals here...
BUSINESS
Complex

Worldwide COVID-19 Pandemic Death Toll Passes 5 Million

Less than two years after it was declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization, COVID-19’s worldwide death toll has topped 5 million. That’s the latest from the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University’s coronavirus resource center, which—at the time of this writing—was reporting 5,001,871 deaths globally. The U.S., unsurprisingly, leads the world in deaths on a nation-by-nation basis with 745,836.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Axios

Global COVID death toll tops 5 million

The global toll of confirmed deaths from the coronavirus surpassed 5 million on Monday, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. Why it matters: The first known death from COVID-19 was announced on Jan. 11, 2020, in Wuhan, China, where the pandemic began. Nearly two years later, the U.S. tops the globe with 745,836 deaths. Brazil follows with 607,824.
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

Australia vows to sell coal 'for decades'

Australia said Monday it will sell coal for "decades into the future" after spurning a pact to phase out the polluting fossil fuel to halt catastrophic climate change. More than 40 countries pledged to eliminate coal use within decades during the COP26 UN climate summit in Glasgow, which aims to cap the warming of Earth since the Industrial Revolution to between 1.5 and 2.0 degrees Celsius. Australia, along with some other major coal users such as China and the United States, did not sign up. "We have said very clearly we are not closing coal mines and we are not closing coal-fired power stations," Australian Minister for Resources Keith Pitt told national broadcaster ABC.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
CNN

Pandemic travel news: Russia and China fight Covid outbreaks

(CNN) — Russia and China are fighting record Covid outbreaks, US domestic air travel is set to go from bad to worse, but there's good news out of Asia-Pacific. Here are some things we learned in pandemic travel this week. 1. Russia has moved to the CDC's highest-risk category. Covid...
WORLD
The Independent

Japan records zero new Covid deaths for first day in 15 months

For the first time in more than a year, Japan recorded no fatalities due to Covid-19 on Sunday, signalling progress in combating the severe outbreak with vaccine rollouts this year. Japan recorded a total of 162 new infections and zero deaths on Sunday, figures from the Asian country’s health, labour and welfare ministry showed. Of the 162 infected, at least 100 people have reported severe symptoms, official data showed.This is the first time since 2 August last year that Japan has not reported any deaths in a day due to the coronavirus infection. On Saturday, three people had died of...
PUBLIC HEALTH
WSAV News 3

EXPLAINER: How US rules on international travel are changing

(AP) — More than a year and a half after COVID-19 concerns prompted the U.S. to close its borders to international travelers from countries including Brazil, China, India, South Africa, the United Kingdom and much of Europe, restrictions are shifting to focus on vaccine status. Beginning Monday, bans on travel from specific countries are over. The U.S. […]
U.S. POLITICS
Reuters

Bulgaria's daily COVID-19 deaths rise to record high

SOFIA, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Bulgaria reported a record number of daily coronavirus deaths on Tuesday as the European Union’s least vaccinated country grapples with a fourth wave of the pandemic, official data showed on Tuesday. New infections were 5,286, down from a peak in late October, while 334 people...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

US reopens borders to UK travellers

The US reopens its borders to UK visitors on Monday in a significant boost to the travel sector.Thousands of travellers are jetting off on transatlantic flights for long-awaited reunions with family and friends.Rival airlines British Airways and Virgin Atlantic will operate a synchronised departure from Heathrow to celebrate the end of the travel ban.Their aircraft will take off from parallel runways at the west London airport at 8.30am before flying to New York JFK.In early 2020, the coronavirus pandemic led then-president Donald Trump to ban visitors to the US from dozens of countries such as the UK, Ireland, the 26...
WORLD
Reuters

Reuters

219K+
Followers
235K+
Post
111M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy