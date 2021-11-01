CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

What’s Next For Colorado Sports After Von Miller?

cbslocal.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDENVER (CBS4) – He was known for sacks and tackles, chickens and deodorant. Von Miller sported a cowboy hat and endeared himself further to fans during his years in Denver. Visions of the strip sack of Cam Newton of Super Bowl 50 may be his most famous moment, but there was...

denver.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Broncos Call Out Cowboys For “Disrespectful” Move On Sunday

The Denver Broncos shellacked the Dallas Cowboys in one of the most-stunning results of the Week 9 NFL slate. Denver topped Dallas, 30-16, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Sunday afternoon. The game wasn’t nearly as close as the final score, either. The Broncos got out to a 30-0 lead and the Cowboys scored a couple of times with the game’s outcome already sealed up.
NFL
MySanAntonio

Broncos move on after amicable divorce with Von Miller

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — How do the Denver Broncos make sure Von Miller's exit doesn't extinguish their playoff prospects? It starts with everybody insisting they'll be fine following the amicable divorce from the best defender in franchise history. “Nobody's surrendering here,” coach Vic Fangio vowed before the team's first practice...
NFL
bleedinggreennation.com

Eagles News: Odell Beckham Jr. in Philly?

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ... Odell Beckham Jr.’s time in Cleveland appears to be coming to an end. The question is — should his next game be played for the Eagles? Although nothing is official, it seems it is only a matter of time until the Cleveland Browns release Beckham Jr., and an ESPN report suggests it could come as soon as Friday. If/when he is released, Beckham Jr. will go through the waiver process. The Eagles, at 3-5, are currently eighth in the waiver order. It is possible a team ahead of them, like Miami, could claim Beckham Jr. If he does make it to them, however, the Eagles should put in a claim. To start — yes, Beckham Jr. does come with some red flags. His time in Cleveland coming to an end the way it is should be something the Eagles consider. Head coach Nick Sirianni has built a good culture at the NovaCare Complex. Bringing in Beckham Jr. could be a risk, considering he has left two teams on bad terms. [UPDATE: OBJ has been officially released.]
NFL
RamDigest

Rams Announce Von Miller's Jersey Number

The Los Angeles Rams pulled off a blockbuster move just one day before the trade deadline, acquiring star pass rusher Von Miller from the Denver Broncos in exchange for a 2022 second and third-round pick. Monday evening, the Rams announced that Miller will wear No. 40, the same jersey number...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
KRQE News 13

Von Miller is day-to-day after ankle injury

DENVER (KDVR) — Denver Broncos head coach Vic Fangio says Von Miller is day-to-day after injuring his ankle on Sunday against the Cleveland Browns. Coach Fangio also said Miller will not practice on Wednesday afternoon. His status for Sunday’s game is unknown at this time. The Broncos will face The...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

The Rams posted a perfect tweet after trading for Von Miller

At this point, the Rams’ official team slogan should just be “all in” because it seems like every year they make a massive move in pursuit of a Super Bowl ring. They bolstered their already-impressive roster again on Monday by acquiring Von Miller from the Broncos, a trade that comes about eight months after they landed Matthew Stafford from the Lions.
NFL
The Gazette

Von Miller says it's time for the Broncos to 'sound the alarm'

ENGLEWOOD — According to Von Miller, it's time for the Broncos "to sound the alarm" after losing four straight games. The Broncos outside linebacker, per usual, didn't hold back Thursday when asked about the state of the team and the importance of Sunday's game against the Washington Football Team. Miller, an 11-year veteran, said it was time to hit the panic button after their first loss to the Ravens.
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Video: Von Miller fought back tears after trade

The Denver Broncos parted ways with one of their best players of the past decade on Monday when they traded Von Miller to the Los Angeles Rams, and the star pass-rusher seemed overcome with emotion after the deal was made. Shortly after he was traded, Miller reflected on his time...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gabriel Landeskog
Person
Von Miller
Person
Cam Newton
Person
Jamal Murray
Person
Peyton Manning
NBC Sports

Von Miller gets permission to wear Elroy Hirsch’s No. 40

The Rams have several retired numbers. Elroy Hirsch’s No. 40 is not among them. Still, the number hasn’t been issued in decades. Linebacker Von Miller, who wore No. 40 at Texas A&M, has gotten the blessing of Hirsch’s family to wear the unofficially retired number. Officially, the Rams have retired...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Broncos#American Football#Dnvr Sports#Navy
Yardbarker

What Von Miller Trade Means for Broncos' Future Team Building

One week after I wrote that I couldn't see a Von Miller trade happening, it went down. The Denver Broncos chose to eat most of Miller's remaining salary for 2021 to acquire second- and third-round draft picks in 2022 from the Los Angeles Rams, a team that likely sees the 32-year-old pass rusher as the final piece toward getting to the Super Bowl.
NFL
FanSided

Denver Broncos: No rebuild needed after Von Miller trade

Even after the Denver Broncos shipped Von Miller to the Los Angeles Rams, the team entering a full rebuilding phase is very unlikely. Many of us are still numb after the Denver Broncos traded Von Miller to the Los Angeles Rams on Monday. We all have a right to be angry, as the trade effectively parts with the last memories of Super Bowl 50.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Broncos' updated salary cap space after trading Von Miller

The Denver Broncos acquired extra second- and third-round draft picks from the Los Angeles Rams when they agreed to trade outside linebacker Von Miller on Tuesday. The Rams didn’t have enough salary cap space to acquire Miller, so the Broncos agreed to $9 million of the linebacker’s remaining $10.5 million salary this season, according to KUSA-TV’s Mike Klis.
NFL
Dallas Sports Focus

Here is what the Rams trading for Von Miller means for the Dallas Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys are winners of six in a row and pulled off the impossible by winning on Sunday night against the Minnesota Vikings without Dak Prescott under center. We all recognize Prescott’s value to the Cowboys which is why it was so unbelievable for Dallas to find a way to win without him. Generally speaking, this organization has been left rudderless when dealing without their starting quarterback for a stretch whether that was Prescott or Tony Romo before him.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Houston Chronicle

After 4 straight wins, hungry Rams add Von Miller to defense

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Rams share the NFL's best record at 7-1 after their 38-22 rout of Houston on Sunday for their fourth straight win. They're thriving on offense and steadily improving on defense — a clear Super Bowl contender for yet another season. So of course...
NFL
1230 ESPN

That’s a Foul: Broncos Fans React to Von Miller Rams Trade

Oof. It was announced on Monday, November 1 that the Denver Broncos' linebacker Von Miller would be traded to the Los Angeles Rams and, well, it's not going over super well with Broncos fans for obvious reasons. Miller has been one of the most notable players on the team for...
NFL
chatsports.com

With the Rams dealing for Von Miller, the Cowboys should be be calling Denver next

Von Miller would have made sense for the Dallas Cowboys. After all, who doesn’t need a high-level veteran edge rusher with Super Bowl experience — let alone one who's a Dallas native? That Miller ultimately ended up with the Los Angeles Rams was simply a matter of a franchise being willing to give up second- and third-round draft picks on a short-term rental.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy