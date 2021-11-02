V.C.S.C. will discuss new strategic plan and high school proposals on Dec. 27

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — After an unprecedented school year, the Vigo County School Corporation is looking to amend it’s current strategic plan to help students prepare for problems created by COVID-19.

At the heart of the Uncommon Plan is a new graduation requirement stating students would need to complete 30 hours of college credit, certifications or industrial credentials.

“Our original plan was the move to one to one. We basically achieved every student holding a device in about four months,” Superintendent of the Vigo County School Corporation, Rob Haworth said. ‘What we didn’t achieve was that professional development,”

He adds the plan emphasizes teacher and student development through various ways, including competitive pay and interactive learning.

A piece of this plan that has sparked conversation in Vigo County is future of Terre Haute North High School, Terre Haute South High School and West Vigo High School. The corporation has proposed three plans, two options include renovations and the other would be a complete rebuild.

More information can be found on the link below.

The Uncommon Plan would create the FITE (Fabrics, Industrial, Technology and Engineering) Center, potentially near Terre Haute’s Regional Airport. Students would attend classes at the facility for a half day before returning back to school.

Haworth stressed the importance of retaining talent in Vigo County.

“If we can create transitions that makes that so much easier that our students will have a much better chance of being successful in going to post secondary opportunities, whatever that may be,” Haworth added.

It would be partially covered by Regional Economic Acceleration Development Initiative (R.E.A.D.I.) grants.

“I think in about six or seven years, you’ll see some great things happening coming out of Vigo County schools,” Haworth said.

VCSC has received $47 million in COVID-19 federal funds including CARES, ESSER II and ESSER III.

Allowable uses include accelerated learning, supporting educators, sustainable innovation and updating technology and infrastructure. Haworth adds some of that money could be used for the Uncommon Plan and potentially ending an operation referendum by 2024.

The plan additionally would close another elementary school.

The board will meet on December 27, that same day officials say the community may have a better idea of which high school proposal will be selected.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyWabashValley.com.