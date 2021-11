After years of getting stuck with one rent increase after another, GiGi Thomas was ready to get out of what she calls the “rent race.”. Now, Thomas, 34, and her fiancée are weeks away from living in a brand new home of their own. “I felt like I was throwing my money away in an apartment,” she says. Armed with a predictable housing payment, Thomas feels she has a more secure future because she’s paying for something her family will own.

