ATTENTION "HOROSCOPES BY HOLIDAY" EDITORS: THERE IS A MANDATORY CORRECTION TO THE FOLLOWING COLUMN. IN THE 11TH GRAF, "grid" SHOULD READ "grind". PLEASE USE THE FOLLOWING CORRECTED VERSION. THANK YOU. -- CREATORS

ARIES (March 21-April 19). Strike lukewarm objectives from your list. Go for what you really want. Self-discipline doesn't always come naturally, but when your desire is strong enough, you'll do what it takes to get it. TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Most people don't take the time to craft their...

ATTENTION MARILYN MURRAY WILLISON EDITORS: THE FOLLOWING COLUMN WAS ORIGINALLY PUBLISHED IN 2016. THANK YOU. -- CREATORS. Unless you are part of a microscopic minority, something has probably happened within the last 10 years to serve as a reminder that you are not as physically young as you used to be. Perhaps you're a little stiffer in the morning. Maybe your tennis game is a bit slower. Or maybe you've developed an illness that has seriously affected the way you live. Whatever has happened, this is the time we all need to get serious and proactive about protecting our health.
Lunar Love Affair

ARIES (March 21-April 19). It is too early to put your project out into the world. Work in private. Steer clear of the seduction of "likes" and ratings. Don't let outside opinions intrude on your self-concept. TAURUS (April 20-May 20). You have many friends who do not share your interests....
Lunar Power Moves

ARIES (March 21-April 19). The first few bars of a song will take you back in time. It will be lucky for you to treat the memory as an invitation to reconnect, review a lesson or marvel at your journey thus far. TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Within the limitations of...
Relationship Connection: How do I stop my attraction to my brother-in-law?

I’ve been married to my husband for seven years. In those seven years I’ve been attracted to his older brother, who’s also married. He’s very handsome and is basically an upgraded version of my husband. I know that sounds bad, but I find myself thinking and even fantasizing about him and not sure how to feel about it all. I have not talked to my husband about this.
These 'platonic life partners' are ready to spend the rest of their lives together

Most of us want to share our life with a partner who is our best friend. But what if that best friend isn't a romantic partner? Why should that stand in that way of having what most people long for? The truth is: Finding an enduring kind of love is special, and something worth investing in, even if it's not romantic love. And for April Lexi Lee (aka @psychottie on Tikok), it's the kind of love shared between her and her best friend of 11 years.
Love Your Cats But Hate The Smell of Their Pee? We Can Help

Table of Contents How To Get Rid of Cat Pee Smell DIY Remedies To Treat Cat Pee Smell Continuous Solutions Cats are great. We love our cats. But we can love our cats and still hate that stubborn pee smell that seems to permeate any space they live in. You never want guests to enter your home and have cat pee be the first thing they smell. Since it’s quite unpleasant, you probably don’t want to have to inhale it regularly either. We would never advocate for getting rid of your cats, so instead, we’re going to help you figure out how to get rid...
The Power of Please and Thank You

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY)- Since November is officially here and thanksgiving season is upon us, it’s a good time to check that attitude of gratitude and how it can increase your business altitude. The career engineer, Francina Harrison, joined us to talk about manners and some magic words that can take you a long way at work or anywhere.
9 Coding Guidelines you Should Follow in JavaScript | Better JavaScript

There are a lot of tools and plug-ins available in the JavaScript world. You might have heard of multiple coding guidelines or linting rules before. Here in this article, I have listed down a few of my own personal favourites with proper code explanation. These coding guidelines will help your app to be more scalable and maintainable in JavaScript Code.
The Correct Way To Use A Travel Pillow

If you are the type of person who flies on a regular basis, you have probably learned how to fall asleep on airplanes. It’s a tough task to pull off but once you get used to it? It’s easy as pie. However, there are many of us who are still...
7 Real Life Moms You Should Follow on TikTok

As a parent, sometimes it can be hard to find your mom-tribe. There are so many different faces of motherhood and if you fit into one mold, like gentle parenting, others cliches aren’t that welcoming. Let’s be honest. Motherhood is like High School when it comes to finding friends. Except now we are older and must cross our legs when we laugh, sneeze or cry. Enter Tiktok. It’s a place where all moms are represented. Believe me, you’ll find your tribe here.
Today's Word "Swell"

Swell \swell\ (adjective) - (Slang) Today's word is a positive epithet, popular in the 30s and 40s, meaning, roughly "great, fine." "Keith and Kelly indicate that they'd had a swell time at the swing party last night." In 1724 today's adjective referred to someone swollen with pride, arrogant, but by...
Top Ten Signs You've Eaten Too Much

10. Hundreds of volunteers have started to stack sandbags around you. 9. Doctor tells you your weight would be perfect for a man 17 feet tall. 8. You are responsible for a slight but measurable shift in the earth's axis. 7. Right this minute you're laughing up pie on the...
Thanksgiving Is Coming: What Are You Grateful for This TV Season?

You might already have Christmas music on a loop in your household (we know Mariah Carey would approve!), but let’s give Thanksgiving its moment. Every November at TVLine, we ask you to send us the year’s TV-related goodies for which you’re most grateful. And though 2021 was nearly as bizarre as its predecessor, we still want to know about the small-screen events that made you smile during the past 11 months. Here’s how to submit: With the subject line “Thankful,” send an email to feedback@tvline.com (or use our Contact Us page) to share your 2021 gratitude. Loved a certain actor’s performance this...
