ATTENTION "HOROSCOPES BY HOLIDAY" EDITORS: THERE IS A MANDATORY CORRECTION TO THE FOLLOWING COLUMN. IN THE 11TH GRAF, "grid" SHOULD READ "grind". PLEASE USE THE FOLLOWING CORRECTED VERSION. THANK YOU. -- CREATORS
ARIES (March 21-April 19). Strike lukewarm objectives from your list. Go for what you really want. Self-discipline doesn't always come naturally, but when your desire is strong enough, you'll do what it takes to get it. TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Most people don't take the time to craft their...www.arcamax.com
Comments / 0