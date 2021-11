DEAR HARRIETTE: I spent time with my sister recently and unloaded on her all about my troubles at home with my husband. She listened for a while, but then I noticed that she wanted to change the subject. I was so upset that I kept going anyway. I needed to get things off my chest. The next time we were together, I noticed that she didn't really engage when I brought up the topic. I can't say that I blame her. She can't fix my problems, but I feel bad that I dumped them on her and then didn't pay attention when it was time to stop. My sister and I are close. I don't want her to worry that I am going to inundate her with my troubles every time we talk. What should I say to her? -- Gone Overboard.

