Noah on Bulls: “I love the organization. The organization has given me so much”. Joakim Noah was honored in Chicago this past Thursday after a nine-year career with the Bulls organization. Noah was named a team ambassador, and it was a special moment as many familiar faces were in the building. Former teammates like Kirk Hinrich, Omer Asik, Brad Miller, and more visited Noah pre-game. Others such as Derrick Rose, Taj Gibson, and former coach Tom Thibodeau were on the court as part of the Knicks organization. Also present was Noah’s former college basketball coach at Florida, with whom he won two consecutive national titles, Billy Donovan, who is now the head coach of the Bulls.

NBA ・ 10 DAYS AGO