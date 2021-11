Last month, it was reported that Charlotte Flair had an altercation backstage with Becky Lynch when she went off script on Smackdown, throwing down her RAW Women’s Championship when she was supposed to hand it to Lynch. The two women had words backstage but never came to blows and Flair was escorted from the building. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that the reason Flair wasn’t punished for going off-script and causing the incident is because of the “tricky situation” involving her.

