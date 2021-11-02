Today in History

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Today is Tuesday, Nov. 2, the 306th day of 2021. There are 59 days left in the year. In 1783, General George Washington issued his Farewell Address to the Army near Princeton, New Jersey. In 1889, North Dakota and South Dakota...

Amid tributes to Colin Powell, Donald Trump disparages former secretary of state

WASHINGTON – A day after the death of former Secretary of State Colin Powell, former President Donald Trump disparaged the diplomat and decorated general in a statement released by his office. Powell, 84, died Monday of COVID-19 complications. Trump's statement Tuesday echoed his actions after the deaths of other prominent...
Unvaccinated People Will Be Banned From Here, Starting Nov. 28

Over the last few months, many U.S. officials have decided to mandate COVID vaccinations as a new way to prevent the spread of COVID after cases skyrocketed again amid the Delta variant surge. President Joe Biden took it a step further by ordering certain employers to issue vaccination mandates before the end of the year. As a result, hundreds of airline employees have faced termination and thousands of health care workers have already been let go. Now, a new round of unvaccinated individuals may soon find themselves out of a job.
A Special Grand Jury In Georgia Could Be the Latest Splitting Headache for Trump

The criminal investigation into Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election results in Georgia, part of his larger crusade to invalidate Joe Biden’s win at the time, appears to be gaining steam. Fani Willis, the Atlanta D.A. leading the inquiry, is expected to soon convene “a grand jury dedicated solely to the allegations of election tampering,” the New York Times reported Saturday, though the decision isn’t yet finalized. The news is the latest development in the investigation against Trump and his allies, which has been quietly moving forward since Willis opened it in February. If she convenes a grand jury, it would be a step toward holding the former president accountable for, among other things, pressuring Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to “find” enough votes to reverse Biden's victory in the state.
First they were ignored. Now, they’re being sent far from their families and attorneys.

Eric Weaver has sat on both sides of a D.C. jail cell. He works where he was once confined, giving him a been-though-it perspective that has allowed him to gain the trust of many of the jail’s residents. They know that when they talk, he’ll listen, and lately, he’s been listening to many ask him the same question: Does he know who’s on the list?
Prestigious Law School to Ditch Name After Founder’s Deadly History Comes to Light

California’s first law school, the UC Hastings College of the Law, will change its name so it no longer references its founder, Serranus Clinton Hastings, who played a significant role in the mass killings of Indigenous people, the Los Angeles Times reports. The school launched a view after a former adjunct professor wrote an op-ed about how the Yuki tribal members’ ancestors were targeted and killed by Hastings in the 1850s and 60s. School dean and chancellor, David Faigman, said the review committee’s report “told a very disturbing and horrific story of Hastings promoting genocide to his own benefit.” It found that Hastings promoted exploration expeditions in Northern California that killed and displaced hundreds of Yuki Indians. He then took the land for himself and paid the state $100,000 to establish the law school.
Chris Christie delivers tough message to Republican audience, saying GOP gains hinge on moving on from 2020

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie told some of the Republican Party’s most influential donors and bundlers Saturday that the only way for the party to continue building on last Tuesday’s electoral successes is to move beyond former President Donald Trump’s fixation with the 2020 election results — while showing voters they will listen and fight for them with a message “that doesn’t hurt their ears.”
Is Biden blocking the JFK assassination files over hidden bombshells?

It’s been 57 years, 11 months, and five days since a sniper’s bullet consigned President John Fitzgerald Kennedy to the history books as the fourth American head of state to die at the hands of an assassin, and 29 years and one day since then-president George HW Bush signed a law requiring records related to his death to be made public within 25 years.Yet four years after that deadline passed on 26 October 2017, more than 15,000 records remain hidden from the public.For legions of conspiracy theorists who don’t believe that Lee Harvey Oswald — an experienced marksman trained by...
The coming Republican threat may be even bigger than Democrats imagine

The shift against Democratic candidates in Virginia and New Jersey in last Tuesday’s elections has shocked the left. But if anything, Democrats understate the widespread danger their party faces. To understand the magnitude of last week’s electoral earthquake, one must grasp the concept of “margin shift.” This is the difference...
