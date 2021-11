Earlier this month, Google launched the Pixel 6 and the Pixel 6 Pro, the company’s first flagships powered by its own Tensor silicon. The devices had been at the receiving end of far too many leaks, and for the most part, the launch event didn’t unveil any major surprises. The Pixel 6 series is slated to reach consumers from today onwards, and Google has now uploaded all the tools, files, and documentation needed by aftermarket developers interested in running custom software on the phone duo.

