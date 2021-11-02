CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Community Steps In To Help Grieving Family Of Aurora Teen Killed In Crash

By Tori Mason
CBS Denver
CBS Denver
 7 days ago

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – A 15-year-old boy was struck and killed by a car on Halloween night. The deadly crash happened at South Chambers Road near East Hampden Circle around 6:15 p.m.

(credit: CBS)

The teenager, identified as Wyatt Lobato, was struck by a Subaru. Police in Aurora are investigating the crash and believe the teen may have stepped into the pathway of the car.

“A life of 15 years was taken in a matter of seconds. They were just crossing the street and unfortunately he just didn’t make the best judgment call,” said his mother Natalie Hernandez.

He was rushed to the hospital where he died a short time later. The teenager was two months from turning 16.

(credit: GoFundMe)

His mother grieved with dozens of friends and family Monday at a vigil for Wyatt.

The driver of the vehicle, an adult female, remained on scene. Investigators do not believe the car was driving at a high speed prior to the crash.

“Driving is a privilege, it’s not a right. At any given time you could be the person behind the wheel that takes a child’s life,” said Hernandez.

(credit: CBS)

Wyatt’s mother says he just got his driver’s permit months earlier and registered to be an organ donor. She finds solace in knowing her son’s death will give others a chance at life.

An online fundraiser has raised more than $17,000 for his family, which is said to go toward the victim’s funeral and possibly a memorial bench.

Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed this crash or has dash-camera footage of the incident, and have not yet spoke to police, to contact the Aurora Police Traffic Investigations Unit or Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720.913.7867.

