No bad blood. Former best friend to the Kardashians Larsa Pippen not only supports Kourtney Kardashian’s engagement to Travis Barker, she claims she saw it coming. “I knew he was the guy,” Larsa, 47, responded to a fan when they asked if she was “happy for Kourtney and Travis” during a Q&A session via Instagram Stories on Monday, October 18. The Real Housewives of Miami alum did not respond to the follower’s additional comment, where they said they missed her “friendship with Kourtney.”

CELEBRITIES ・ 20 DAYS AGO