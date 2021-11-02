Lakers: Judge Rules on LA County’s Request for Vanessa Bryant to Undergo Psychiatric Exam

The high-profile civil case between Kobe Bryant’s widow Vanessa Bryant and the LA County civil case will continue on for the foreseeable future.

The US Magistrate Judge Charles Eick rejected the county’s request for an independent psychiatric exam for Bryant. Eick deemed the request for evaluation as ‘untimely’. The decision was ruled ‘without prejudice’, which means county attorneys could request Bryant to take a psychiatric exam at a later time.

“The motion is untimely unless and until the District Judge modifies the ‘Amended Scheduling and Case Management Order’ in these related cases.”

The psychiatric exam could have potentially prevented a trial had Bryant results came back in favor of distress suffered from Kobe and daughter, Gianna, deaths. County officials previously argued that Bryant needed to take an exam to prove that the emotional distress came from the unfortunate helicopter crash and not from deputies’ misconduct of sharing the crash site photos with the public.

The trial is expected to begin in February of 2022.