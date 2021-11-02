CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

Lakers: Judge Rules on LA County’s Request for Vanessa Bryant to Undergo Psychiatric Exam

By Sam Yip
AllLakers
AllLakers
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rASu1_0cjl0KWm00

The high-profile civil case between Kobe Bryant’s widow Vanessa Bryant and the LA County civil case will continue on for the foreseeable future.

The US Magistrate Judge Charles Eick rejected the county’s request for an independent psychiatric exam for Bryant. Eick deemed the request for evaluation as ‘untimely’. The decision was ruled ‘without prejudice’, which means county attorneys could request Bryant to take a psychiatric exam at a later time.

“The motion is untimely unless and until the District Judge modifies the ‘Amended Scheduling and Case Management Order’ in these related cases.”

The psychiatric exam could have potentially prevented a trial had Bryant results came back in favor of distress suffered from Kobe and daughter, Gianna, deaths. County officials previously argued that Bryant needed to take an exam to prove that the emotional distress came from the unfortunate helicopter crash and not from deputies’ misconduct of sharing the crash site photos with the public.

The trial is expected to begin in February of 2022.

Comments / 3

lisa
6d ago

It’s a no brainer that Vanessa and her children are going through a devastating mess. Why would a judge want her to have a psychiatric exam??? Just pay her for the negligence of the sheriff and fire department for taking the pictures of her loved ones. Don’t you think she’s under enough stress?? Maybe the judge should take an exam also.

Reply(1)
5
Related
AllLakers

AllLakers

Los Angeles, CA
1K+
Followers
577
Post
523K+
Views
ABOUT

AllLakers is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of the Los Angeles Lakers

Comments / 0

Community Policy