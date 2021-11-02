Ballard High School's Paityn Noe runs away with 3A girls individual state cross country title

What a journey! Jack Hefty has certainly made a name for himself wearing a Whippet jersey this season. Today, he was the first Whippet freshman to run in the state meet as an individual since Brett Harms who did the same feat in 2010. Surrounded by seventeen of his teammates that rode up on the bus to cheer him on, he gained tremendous experience as he crossed the line in his race. Jack was able to battle his way to a 117th place finish out of 151 finishers, with a time of 18:50.4. Although not the finish he was looking for, he was able to collect some medals, earn second team all-conference honors, and grab an individual state meet birth this season. Even though a race I’m sure he’d like to re-run, competing at state is always better than not competing at state at all. A wealth of experience and knowledge was gained in just his first 11 weeks as a high schooler.

WHITEWATER, WI ・ 10 DAYS AGO