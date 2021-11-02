CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ballard High School's Paityn Noe runs away with 3A girls individual state cross country title

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBallard's Paityn Noe has missed running with 2020 state cross country champion Shewaye Johnson ever since Johnson moved with her family to Texas in June. It's a safe bet she missed Johnson even more during Friday's Class 3A girls race at the state cross country meet in Fort Dodge....

