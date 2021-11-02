CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
By Editorials
 7 days ago

I have a serious question: Do the Democrats know what they're doing? They have control of the...

PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Sounding off: Is our Constitution in trouble?

“Show me the man and I’ll show you the crime.”. Lavrentiy Beria, the most ruthless secret police chief in Josef Stalin’s reign of terror, bragged that he could prove criminal conduct on anyone, even those not guilty of criminal conduct. America’s present-day Beria is Nancy Pelosi, and her proof is...
U.S. POLITICS
Kokomo Tribune

Sound off: Message to Sen. Braun: No thanks

It has been recently reported that U.S. Sen. Mike Braun has invited Chicago police officers who refuse to follow the orders of their employer to comply with Chicago’s vaccine mandate to come to Indiana. With all due respect to the Chicago Police Department, which has many fine officers, it is...
CHICAGO, IL
State
California State
The Independent

Teacher who become face of Illinois’ anti-mandate movement was actually vaccinated the whole time

A teacher who famously refused a state vaccine mandate had actually been vaccinated all along.Kadence Koen, who teaches mathematics at Southeast High School in Springfield, Illinois, chose in September to take unpaid leave rather than show proof of vaccination or get tested weekly for Covid-19, as required under a state mandate for public education workers.Since then, she has waged a public campaign of defiance against the rule, even as she faced disciplinary hearings and the possibility of termination.“What brought me to this decision is that I’m a big fan of liberties and freedom in the country and personal rights,”...
EDUCATION
Washington Post

The coming Republican threat may be even bigger than Democrats imagine

The shift against Democratic candidates in Virginia and New Jersey in last Tuesday’s elections has shocked the left. But if anything, Democrats understate the widespread danger their party faces. To understand the magnitude of last week’s electoral earthquake, one must grasp the concept of “margin shift.” This is the difference...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
CBS DFW

Gov. Greg Abbott Signs Bill Allocating Federal COVID-19 Relief Funds For Texans

AUSTIN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Governor Greg Abbott signed Senate Bill 8 into law on Monday, Nov. 8, allocating the nearly $16 billion federal American Rescue Plan Act funding awarded to the State of Texas earlier this year. SB 8 allocated critical funding for various state resources and programs, the governor’s office said in a news release. That funding includes: $7.2 billion to the Unemployment Compensation Fund to pay back outstanding advances and to bring the balance of the fund to the statutory floor $500.475 million for broadband infrastructure $150 million for the deployment and reliable operations of next generation 911 service including equipment and administration...
TEXAS STATE
The Week

Republicans are 3 times more likely than Democrats to believe falsehoods about COVID-19

A shocking number of Americans believe falsehoods about COVID-19 and the coronavirus vaccine, a Kaiser Family Foundation poll has found. Nearly eight in 10, or 78 percent, of those polled said they either believed or were unsure about at least one false statement about COVID-19. The false statements included things like "COVID-19 vaccines have been shown to cause infertility" and "the COVID-19 vaccines contain a microchip."
U.S. POLITICS

