Hailee Steinfeld Teases Hawkeye Character Kate Bishop: 'a New York City Girl'

By Ashley Boucher
People
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHailee Steinfeld is sharing details about her character in the upcoming Disney+ series Hawkeye. Steinfeld stars opposite Jeremy Renner in the Christmastime caper as Kate Bishop, whom the actress described in a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight as "such an interesting and fun character." "And it's been really so...

people.com

