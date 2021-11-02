Four new members inducted into Tallahassee Babe Ruth Hall of Fame

For over six decades, youth in the Capital city have played baseball through Tallahassee Leon Babe Ruth, and for over six decades they've been a program people across the country have become familiar with. This past summer all three age groups represented the area in the World Series.

With a program so rich with talent, there's been some big names to come through. Monday night, four of those names inducted into the program's Hall of Fame. Sean Gilliam, Michael Hyde, Brett Richardson and Bryan Henry represent the class of 2021 and contribute their success on and off the baseball field to lessons they learned playing Babe Ruth in Tallahassee.

"Tallahassee baseball is so good and special that when I was coming up, if you got invited to Babe Ruth then you knew you were one of the best in Tallahassee," says inductee and Florida A&M assistant baseball coach Bryan Henry. "And it's still evident now with the three Babe Ruth teams that made it to the World Series last year."

"Babe Ruth is where it all started for me. The foundation was laid there. The life lessons that I learned in coming through the Babe Ruth program are lessons that I still use to this day," added inductee and former FAMU player Brett Richardson.

The Tallahassee Leon Babe Ruth baseball started their Hall of Fame in 2016.

