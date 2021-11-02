CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Valdosta State solid at #2 in the nation after big win over West Georgia

By Alison Posey
WTXL ABC 27 News
WTXL ABC 27 News
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1j8jqQ_0cjkypPv00

The Valdosta State football team celebrated the Peach Basket staying in Winnersville Saturday night. Their win over West Georgia notched the Blazers third straight over their rival, and this year, it was over the number three team in the country.

The Blazers, solid in the two spot nationally, a spot solidifed for now by that big win Saturday night.

"We're going to stay humble, but this was a game that we needed to win, and we executed," said quarterback Ivory Durham.

"Extremely proud of these guys and how the finished the game," added head coach Gary Goff. "They hung in there, didn't panic, and we knew this was going to be a dog fight. We knew we were facing a really, really talented West Georgia team, so gosh I'm proud of these young men and the way they played."

The Blazers just two games to go in the regular season, and their final at home is Saturday when they take on North Greenville. Kick-off is at 3:00.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Valdosta, GA
Sports
Local
Georgia Sports
State
Georgia State
City
Valdosta, GA
Valdosta, GA
Football
Local
Georgia Football
Valdosta, GA
College Sports
Local
Georgia College Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#West Georgia#Valdosta State#Blazers#Kick Off#American Football#The Peach Basket
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
WTXL ABC 27 News

WTXL ABC 27 News

7K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Tallahassee, Florida news and weather from WTXL ABC 27 News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy