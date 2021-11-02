Valdosta State solid at #2 in the nation after big win over West Georgia

The Valdosta State football team celebrated the Peach Basket staying in Winnersville Saturday night. Their win over West Georgia notched the Blazers third straight over their rival, and this year, it was over the number three team in the country.

The Blazers, solid in the two spot nationally, a spot solidifed for now by that big win Saturday night.

"We're going to stay humble, but this was a game that we needed to win, and we executed," said quarterback Ivory Durham.

"Extremely proud of these guys and how the finished the game," added head coach Gary Goff. "They hung in there, didn't panic, and we knew this was going to be a dog fight. We knew we were facing a really, really talented West Georgia team, so gosh I'm proud of these young men and the way they played."

The Blazers just two games to go in the regular season, and their final at home is Saturday when they take on North Greenville. Kick-off is at 3:00.