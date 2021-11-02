CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Father accused of murdering daughter’s former boyfriend for selling her into sex trafficking ring

By Kelli Dugan, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 7 days ago
SPOKANE, Wash. — A Washington state father is facing a first-degree murder charge after Spokane police said he beat, restrained and fatally stabbed a 19-year-old man he believed sold his underage daughter into a Seattle-based sex trafficking ring.

According to police, John Eisenman, 60, discovered in October 2020 that his daughter’s boyfriend had allegedly sold her into the sex trafficking operation for $1,000, KIRO-TV reported.

Police said Eisemann retrieved his daughter from Seattle that same month and learned that the boyfriend, identified as Aaron Sorenson, would be near Spokane the following month, the TV station reported.

Eisenman admitted in a recent police interview to murdering Sorenson, whose body was found Oct. 22 in the trunk of an abandoned car that at one point belonged to Eisenman’s fiancee, KXLY reported, citing court documents.

According to police, Eisenman confronted Sorensen in November 2020, zip-tied him and placed him in the trunk of a car. Meanwhile, court documents state that Eisenman threw a cinder block at Sorenson’s head and stabbed him multiple times in the stomach, killing him, KIRO-TV reported.

According to court records, Eisenman told officers that he abandoned the car, with the body inside, in a remote part of north Spokane County, removing the vehicle’s battery, so no one would drive it, KXLY reported.

An unidentified third-party moved the vehicle to Spokane’s Hillyard area in last month and abandoned it, police said, noting that neighbors rummaging through the vehicle discovered Sorensen’s body, the TV station reported.

Eisenman, who has no recent criminal history, appeared in court Monday, where bond was set at $1 million.

