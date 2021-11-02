The Elder Scrolls Online: Deadlands Launched

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim is ten years old, but it's still played by many across three generations of consoles, and of course, the PC, where the game is most popular, thanks to mods. And with The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Anniversary Edition coming out soon, the game is about to have a large injection of new and dormant players. With the Anniversary Edition, players will have brand-new content to experience and enjoy. That said, even if the re-release didn't have any new content, players would still have plenty of new things to experience and discover. Skyrim not only boasts a vast open-world brimming with content, but it has loads of content, features, and mechanics that are very easy to miss, especially if you're only playing a single playthrough of the game.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 2 DAYS AGO