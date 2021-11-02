CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Elder Scrolls Online: Deadlands Launched

By Chris Shive on November 1, 2021
Cover picture for the articleAll things must come to an end, and the cataclysmic end is night for Gates of Oblivion, the year long adventure in The Elder Scrolls Online. But this trip to Oblivion won’t go quietly. The newest...

mmobomb.com

The Finale To The Elder Scrolls Online’s “Gates Of Oblivion” Storyline Is Here

It’s been just about a year since The Elder Scrolls Online’s “Gates of Oblivion” story kicked off and now – as with all things – it’s time for it to come to an end. That ending begins today for players on PC, Mac, and Stadia (and on November 16 for those playing on Xbox One, Series X|S, or PlayStation 4 or 5) with the arrival of the Deadlands DLC Game Pack.
ComicBook

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Players Shocked After Player Discovers Hidden Feature

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim is ten years old, but it's still played by many across three generations of consoles, and of course, the PC, where the game is most popular, thanks to mods. And with The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Anniversary Edition coming out soon, the game is about to have a large injection of new and dormant players. With the Anniversary Edition, players will have brand-new content to experience and enjoy. That said, even if the re-release didn't have any new content, players would still have plenty of new things to experience and discover. Skyrim not only boasts a vast open-world brimming with content, but it has loads of content, features, and mechanics that are very easy to miss, especially if you're only playing a single playthrough of the game.
gamepur.com

Elder Scrolls Online Witch0es Festival Plucking the Crow quest guide

In honor of Halloween, the Witches Festival is going on in the Elder Scrolls Online. During the festivities, players can earn spooky rewards for their homes, learn new emotes, and take part in a daily quest to collect features and kill a horrific creature. Called Plucking the Crow, the quest is pretty straightforward but can be frustrating to know where to begin.
gamefreaks365.com

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim concert celebrates the game’s 10th anniversary

After the release of a version celebrating the 10th anniversary of Skyrim, the celebration concert is the icing on the cake. Bethesda has reminded us via Twitter that the concert to commemorate the greatness of one of their most popular games is coming soon. The concert for the 10th anniversary of The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim will take place on November 11 at 2 PM Eastern Time at the Alexandra Palace Theater in London.
mmobomb.com

Elder Scrolls Online Update 32 Introduces An Armory And Curated Item Set Drops

When The Elder Scrolls Online’s Update 32 arrives – alongside the Deadlands DLC – players are going to gain access to two big quality of life features tied specifically to gear. This would be a new Armory System which allows players to create and store full builds that can be swapped out at the click of a button and easier acqusition of set pieces.
Gamespot

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Anniversary Edition and Upgrade Overview Video

Skyrim celebrates its tenth anniversary this November! Take a closer look at the new content coming to the game soon, plus more on the Skyrim Anniversary Edition. From additional ways to play like Fishing (2021) and Survival Mode (2017) to questlines in Saints & Seducers (2019), there's something for every Dragonborn to get excited about.
gamepur.com

How to defeat the Witches Festival Crowborne Horror in Elder Scrolls Online

The Witches Festival for Elder Scrolls Online includes a daily quest called Plucking the Crow. No, you won’t be plucking feathers from defenseless crows but it does end with a fight against a large and deadly one. After turning in Cursed Feathers to the Witchmothers, you will be sent to the Evergloam to face the creature called the Crowborne Horror. It’s a challenging fight, so here’s how to clip its wings.
gamepur.com

What to do with Witches Festival Writs after the event in The Elder Scrolls Online

During the Witches Festival for Elder Scrolls Online, you can collect items called Witches Festival Writs, quest items with specific requests related to crafting recipes. However, you may not always have the recipe needed to craft them, which prevents you from completing the quest. When this happens, you can be left with unfinished Writs, but you shouldn’t get rid of them, for they can be quite valuable.
Twinfinite

Bethesda Details New Content for The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Anniversary Edition

We may be in the tail end of 2021, but that is not stopping Bethesda from igniting the love for The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim yet again for its 10th anniversary. If you were not aware, this November 11 will see the release of The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Anniversary Edition, which packs in new quests, equipment, and even a new game mode. If you are wondering just what are the important details about The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Anniversary Edition, read on.
itechpost.com

'Elder Scrolls Online' Deadlands DLC: Price, Console Release Date, Story and 4 Things You Need to Know Before Starting

The highly anticipated "Elder Scrolls Online: Deadland" DLC is finally out! However, before playing the conclusion to "Gates of Oblivion," there are some important reminders players should keep in mind. Following "Flames of Ambition," "Blackwood" and "Waking Flame" is the exciting "Deadlands" downloadable content (DLC). "Deadlands" features a fight against...
