Watch the first trailer for Netflix-original game reality series 'New World' starring Lee Seung Gi, EXO's Kai, Eun Ji Won, & more

By Susan-Han
allkpop.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNetflix has teamed up with Lee Seung Gi, Park Na Rae, Eun Ji Won, Super Junior's Heechul, Jo Bo Ah, and EXO's Kai for a brand new game reality series, 'New World'. Premiering later this month,...

www.allkpop.com

Upcoming variety show “New World” has unveiled a new poster and trailer!. “New World” is a new Netflix variety program starring Lee Seung Gi, EXO’s Kai, Super Junior’s Kim Heechul, Park Na Rae, Jo Bo Ah, and SECHSKIES’s Eun Ji Won. For six days, the stars will be staying together at a picturesque island where they will play games and forge friendships—with a few shocking twists and betrayals along the way.
