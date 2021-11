Hindsight is 20-20, I know. But watching the Braves and their 88 wins, their momentum after the trade deadline and now winning the WS with the smart additions after serious injuries did make me think about what could have been. Meaning if Cashman had added Soler, Duvall, Pederson and Rosario would we have gone all the way? Gallo was a bust and Rizzo was okay while Heaney was a disaster. Pretty sure the Braves spent less in money and prospects to add those 4 outfielders than Cashman did. Adding two of those guys would have solidified the outfield with Judge, let Stanton continue at DH while waiting for Voit to get healthy and putting DJ at first. Move Torres to second at the same time with Velasquez at SS and Gio at third. Meant Gardner returns to backup where he belonged.

MLB ・ 5 DAYS AGO