GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. — A new historical marker is coming to Glynn County to honor the lives of a tribe from Africa who chose death over slavery in the early 1800s. The push to commemorate the Igbo Landing Legacy came from a group of students at Glynn Academy. When Glynn Academy senior Rachel Walters heard the history of Igbo Landing, she brought the story to the academy’s Ethnology Club.

