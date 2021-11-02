CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Best Twitter reactions from Chiefs' Week 8 victory over Giants

By Ed Easton Jr.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 7 days ago
This sloppy and defensive-minded game eventually saw the Kansas City Chiefs prevail against the New York Giants. New York held the Chiefs for a majority of the game, slowing down their All-Pro talent. The Chiefs executed brilliantly late in the fourth quarter with a more efficient play on offense and defense to close out the dramatic victory.

Here’s a quick look at some of the best reactions from the game posted on Twitter:

Daniel Sorensen struggles again in coverage

AP Photo/Ed Zurga

The struggles defensively against the big pass play have plagued Sorensen all season. The Chiefs’ veteran safety gave up another significant gain in the first half to Giants receiver John Ross. It continued later into the game with a lapse in coverage in the red zone, resulting in a touchdown to Evan Engram. Fans didn’t hold back on their unhappiness with yet another poor defensive play by Sorensen.

Derrick Gore's impressive performance

Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Gore hadn’t had a single carry as a professional before Monday night’s game, and he took full advantage of his opportunity. The former Alabama star had 11 rushes for 48 yards and a TD on a dominating drive during the second quarter. He quickly made a name for himself for the many Chiefs fans via Twitter.

Travis Kelce's third quarter fumble

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

This week Chiefs Kingdom saw a surprisingly disappointing game from Kelce. He was unable to make his usual impact due to the Giants’ defensive schemes. However, the All-Pro tight end’s fumble in the third quarter immediately caught the attention of fans on Twitter, who were confounded by the continued turnover troubles.

Frank Clark ends game with strip sack

Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

The criticism that has been thrown at Clark so far this season has had fans requesting he be traded by the deadline. The veteran pass rusher silenced some haters with a vital strip fumble sack of Daniel Jones to clinch the victory. Here is what Twitter had to say late Monday night.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

