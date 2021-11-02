CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
2022 NFL Draft order: Eagles, Giants, Jets holding multiple picks inside top 11

By Dan Parr, Chase Goodbread
 7 days ago

This is a look at the first-round order for the 2022 NFL Draft heading into Week 9 of the 2021 NFL season, along with the top three needs for each team. The order is determined by record, using strength of schedule as the first tiebreaker (click here to see a full...

inquirer.com

Peyton and Eli Manning skipping ‘Monday Night Football’ this week after their curse claimed another NFL player

It looks like the Madden Curse has some competition, thanks to Hall of Famer Peyton Manning and his younger brother, Eli. Since the launch of their Monday Night Football alternate telecast this season on ESPN2, the Manning brothers have featured six current NFL players as guests. In every case, that player and his team have gone on to lose the following week — a notable streak in a league that’s often a prisoner to superstition.
USA Today

Tracking the Eagles 2022 NFL Draft order through Week 7

The Eagles front office is again among the Week 7 winners after several scenarios inched the organization closer to draft royalty. Prior to the 2021 NFL Draft, the Eagles traded Carson Wentz to the Colts, and the team received a conditional second-round rounder in 2022 that would become a first-round pick if the quarterback takes 75% of the Colts’ regular-season offensive snaps or 70% if they make the playoffs.
ABC13 Houston

NFL draft 2022: Six questions for teams with projected top-five picks, including the Lions, Jets,...

We're only seven weeks into the 2021 NFL season, and the 2022 draft remains half a year away. At least 10 games remain for every team, and we won't know the draft order or what this upcoming prospect class will really look like for quite some time. But it's never too early to start thinking about the draft, and that's especially true for teams in position to land an early pick on Day 1.
bleedinggreennation.com

Eagles News: Odell Beckham Jr. in Philly?

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ... Odell Beckham Jr.’s time in Cleveland appears to be coming to an end. The question is — should his next game be played for the Eagles? Although nothing is official, it seems it is only a matter of time until the Cleveland Browns release Beckham Jr., and an ESPN report suggests it could come as soon as Friday. If/when he is released, Beckham Jr. will go through the waiver process. The Eagles, at 3-5, are currently eighth in the waiver order. It is possible a team ahead of them, like Miami, could claim Beckham Jr. If he does make it to them, however, the Eagles should put in a claim. To start — yes, Beckham Jr. does come with some red flags. His time in Cleveland coming to an end the way it is should be something the Eagles consider. Head coach Nick Sirianni has built a good culture at the NovaCare Complex. Bringing in Beckham Jr. could be a risk, considering he has left two teams on bad terms. [UPDATE: OBJ has been officially released.]
phillysportsnetwork.com

Eagles Draft Pick Tracker: Good news and bad news

The Philadelphia Eagles come away from week 7 in an identical place to the one they found themselves in last week – embarrassed with a slight sense of redemption after a fourth quarter rally. In terms of draft capital though, things continue to look promising. Here’s a quick look at...
ClutchPoints

NFL news: Eagles trade Joe Flacco to Jets

Veteran NFL quarterback Joe Flacco is heading back to the New York Jets in the wake of Zach Wilson’s injury. According to Mike Garofolo of NFL Network, the Philadelphia Eagles are trading Flacco to the Jets. Ian Rapoport of ESPN corroborated the story and noted that New York is sending a 2022 sixth round pick that can be a fifth-rounder depending on playing time.
NFL

Multiple teams offered packages, including three first-round picks, for Deshaun Watson

Multiple NFL teams offered packages including three first-round draft picks and two third-round picks for Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson in talks with the Texans before last week's trade deadline, sources say. The lack of resolution to Watson's legal situation scuttled the chances of finalizing a deal. But those offers...
NFL

