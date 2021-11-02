CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recipes

FOOD: Blueberry, Avocado & Banana Muffins, Simple Egg Salad Sandwich

By Staff Reports
Ironton Tribune
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article• 1 large avocado (about 3/4 cup), peeled and pitted. Preheat oven to 350˚F. Prepare standard muffin tin with paper liners. In bowl, whisk flour, oats, baking powder, baking soda and salt. In separate bowl, mash banana and avocado together. Add...

www.irontontribune.com

Comments / 0

Related
SheKnows

Rachael Ray’s Thanksgiving Side Dishes Will Make This Year’s Feast Your Most Delicious Meal Yet

Thanksgiving dinner might be the most intimidating meal of them all. From planning the Goldilocks of appetizers (i.e., providing a wide assortment of delicious bite-size snacks, but not presenting too many options and run the risk of stuffing your entire family before the turkey makes it onto the table) to curating the perfect cast of side dishes, hosting Thanksgiving can be a stressful event. But when you’re equipped with your favorite Food Network chefs’ favorite Thanksgiving side dish recipes, you simply can’t go wrong.
RECIPES
Allrecipes.com

5 Prepared Foods You Should Absolutely Buy at the Grocery Store — and 5 You Shouldn't

Now that more and more people find themselves heading back to the office and hosting get-togethers on their days off, there's reason to be concerned about the "kitchen time crunch" once again. Busy schedules don't always allow for long cooking processes, and when you're scrambling to get a meal on the table after a long day, the occasional shortcut can make a big difference.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
foodcontessa.com

Quick Pineapple Pie (5-Minutes Recipe)

This is an easy and quick pineapple pie recipe that just takes around five minutes to make and just needs five ingredients. Rich, creamy, and fruity. Sounds perfect, right? Here is the recipe:. Servings 8. Ingredients:. 20 ounce (1 can) crushed pineapple (do not drain) 4 ounce (2 packages) vanilla...
RECIPES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Egg Salad#Avocado#Food Drink#Muffin Tins
myrecipes.com

Grandma's Best Thanksgiving Recipes

There's nothing quite as delicious as Thanksgiving at your grandmother's house. Moist turkey, fluffy dressing, vibrant vegetables, and rich desserts, grandma had a knack for making it all. Recreate a bit of that nostalgia with these grandma-created recipes, ranging from mains to sides and more, to make your tastiest Thanksgiving yet.
RECIPES
Southern Bite

Easy Apple Crisp

While pumpkin and pumpkin spice both get a lot of airtime in the fall, a recent survey of my readers easily showed apples are the real star of fall desserts. That combined with a few recent requests from readers for my Apple Crisp recipe, means today is just about that… Apple Crisp.
RECIPES
twopeasandtheirpod.com

Potato Soup

Comfort food is the best kind of food. I am talking about chicken pot pie, baked mac and cheese, chili, baked ziti, and this Potato Soup. There is nothing better than cozying up to a hearty meal that tastes delicious and makes you feel better. Bring on the cozy!. This...
RECIPES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
foodiecrush.com

How to Make the BEST Baked Sweet Potatoes

These are all the tips needed to make the best baked sweet potatoes for a healthy, easy side dish that rounds out any meal. Becoming ever more popular over the years, sweet potatoes have progressed from a stereotypical once-a-year Thanksgiving side dish to a low-maintenance standby year-round. More sweet and flavorful than the ever-faithful white potato, nutrient-filled sweet potatoes are what I turn to whenever I need an easy side dish to round out a weeknight dinner, or good-for-me-carbo lunch.
RECIPES
panolian.com

Cranberry Relish Recipe

Combine cranberries, shallot, Madeira, sugars, orange juice and cranberry juice in a 1-quart sauce pot and simmer over low- medium heat for 20-30 minutes or until the cranberries become soft. Separately, mix the cornstarch with the cold water then add it to the cranberry mixture. Turn up heat to a heavy simmer and continue to cook, stirring well, for another 5-10 minutes. Serve warm.
RECIPES
arlenbennycenac.com

Fall Sweet Potato Dishes

Sweet potatoes are as unique as vegetables can be due to the fact that they have the dual benefit of being both a filling, savory side dish, and a satisfying, sweetened dessert all at the same time. Naturally, a single ingredient as versatile as this lends itself to a plethora of recipe options, and the fine culinary experts for Food52 have the perfect list of over three dozen sweet potato recipes to make your fall that much sweeter.
RECIPES
Food Network

Is Air Frying Healthy?

It may seem as though everyone you know has jumped on the air fryer bandwagon — and for good reason. This trend has been around since 2010 with the major appeal of faster, easier recipes that taste “just as good” as their deep-fried counterparts. While many have come a long way from air frying French fries, the basic idea that anything made in the air fryer must be healthy persists. We hate to be the ones to say it, but just because you air fry French fries, doesn’t make them as healthy as baked potato. Don’t worry, though. It’s true air frying uses far less oil than deep frying and, therefore, can be a healthier option. Here are a few ways to make sure you’re using your air fryer to the best of it’s healthy cooking ability while still having some fun in the kitchen.
FOOD & DRINKS
cleancuisine.com

Blueberry Smoothie with Spinach

Blueberry Smoothie with Spinach – Instead of apple or orange juice with breakfast, our kids drink this deliciously fruity Blueberry Smoothie with Spinach. And trust me, your kids won’t even know this smoothie is loaded with healthy greens. We Skip Juice in Our House — Maybe You Should Too!. I’m...
FOOD & DRINKS
koamnewsnow.com

Mr. Food: Sweet Potato Cake

As the weather cools off and fall rolls in, we’re often looking for new and comforting desserts for the season. Our Sweet Potato Cake takes your favorite everyday sweet potatoes and combines them with a few simple ingredients, before topping it with a homemade cream cheese frosting. What you get is a super moist, super cozy cake that the whole family will want a piece of.
RECIPES
24/7 Wall St.

29 Foods You Should Never Order for Delivery

Sometimes putting cold cuts between two slices of bread is more than one can manage on a weeknight, not to mention when the fridge is empty and so is the gas tank. We’ve all been there. Delivery is a modern godsend, especially now that our options extend beyond the standard pizza or Chinese takeout of […]
FOOD & DRINKS
Grosse Pointe News

Italian Wedding Soup

Italian Wedding soup gets its name from the Italian phrase, minestra maritata or (“married soup”). Not only was it traditionally served at weddings but it also marries together greens and meats, which creates one whole meal. I simply love this recipe and have been making it for a long time....
RECIPES
recipes.net

Japanese Egg Salad Sandwich Recipe

Looking for a tasty snack? Well, this Japanese egg salad sandwich or tamago sando hits the spot with its creamy, egg yolk-rich filling. Put the eggs in a medium saucepan and pour water till it covers the eggs. Bring it to boil on medium heat and once boiling, cook for 12 minutes.
RECIPES
wholefoodsmagazine.com

Pumpkin Flavored Muffins

Smart Baking Company has released its limited time flavor: seasonal Pumpkin Spice Smartmuf’ns. The product has 94 calories, with 12 grams of fiber and 9 grams of protein. They are gluten- and wheat-free, keto- and diabetic-friendly, and non-GMO.
FOOD & DRINKS
greatbritishchefs.com

Potato salad with ramen eggs

Most potato salads wouldn’t make particularly good drinking food. But most potato salads aren’t Japanese potato salad. Japanese potato salad is the best in the world and I will fight anyone who says otherwise. The potatoes are partially mashed with a generous amount of mayo, so it has a gorgeously airy, creamy texture – like a cold potato cloud – and it’s studded with crunchy-salty bits like sliced carrots and cucumber as well as ham, so every mouthful is delightfully different. Often, Japanese potato salad also contains eggs and occasionally these are the always-a-good-idea ajitsuke tamago, more commonly known in English as ramen eggs. They add a savoury depth and richness for some seriously superlative potato salad.
RECIPES

Comments / 0

Community Policy