Decision on Eagle Crest Communities re-zoning pushed 30 days

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) – A re-zoning decision that would allow a 4-story senior living facility on the south side of La Crosse is referred for 30 days.

Eagle Crest Communities is hoping to build that 60-unit facility on its 7th street campus.

Current zoning allows up to three-and-a-half stories.

The zoning request would allow buildings up to ten stories in the area.

Some living in the surrounding neighborhood are against the move, saying allowing buildings up to ten stories high would disturb the neighborhood and make parking more challenging.

