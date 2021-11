SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — The South Orange Board of Trustees plans to introduce an ordinance that will allow for the legal sale of cannabis by the end of the year, according to a community discussion held on the topic on Oct. 21. After the passage last year of the state law that legalized recreational marijuana, the governing body opted out of allowing cannabis retailers in the village to give itself time to decide where in the village dispensaries will be allowed to open and what they will look like; Trustee Bob Zuckerman said the village Cannabis Task Force will meet one more time before an ordinance is introduced.

SOUTH ORANGE, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO