PORTERVILLE (CBS SF) — The lightning-caused Windy Fire burned into 11 giant sequoia groves, claiming hundreds of towering trees, before firefighters were finally able to get a handle on the raging wildfire, U.S. Forestry officials announced Tuesday. Progress of the fire has long been stopped, but it still remains only 92% contained. The burn zone left in its wake stretches for 97,528 acres through the heart of California’s sequoia county. Forestry officials said five of the 11 groves were entirely within Sequoia National Forest, two in the Tule River Indian Reservation and four are shared across agency boundaries. While the Forest Service is...

PORTERVILLE, CA ・ 6 DAYS AGO