Presidential Election

Ohio, Florida voters cast ballots in 3 congressional races

myarklamiss.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Both Democrats and Republicans brought out their heavy hitters in the runup to the special congressional election in central Ohio, as the parties sought to boost turnout in one of three off-year contests on the ballot Tuesday. President Joe Biden and former Vice President Mike...

www.myarklamiss.com

Washington Post

CNN

KESQ

WLNS

wizmnews.com

myarklamiss.com

Virginia Dems concede defeat, say Republicans control House

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Democratic leaders in Virginia conceded Friday that Republicans have won control of the House of Delegates. The Associated Press has not called all of Virginia’s House races yet. But the concession means Republicans would complete an elections sweep in which they also reclaimed the offices of governor, lieutenant governor and attorney general.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
myarklamiss.com

GOP, Dem winners of US House seats in Ohio sworn into office

WASHINGTON (AP) — Two vacant Ohio congressional seats were filled Thursday after Republican Mike Carey, a coal lobbyist from Columbus, and Democrat Shontel Brown, a Democratic Party leader from Cleveland, were sworn in as members of the House after Tuesday’s special election. Brown will represent the Cleveland-area seat vacated by...
U.S. POLITICS
myarklamiss.com

After Virginia, GOP amplifies debate over race and education

WASHINGTON (AP) — Republicans plan to forcefully oppose race and diversity curricula — tapping into a surge of parental frustration about public schools — as a core piece of their strategy in the 2022 midterm elections, a coordinated effort to supercharge a message that mobilized right-leaning voters in Virginia this week and which Democrats dismiss as race-baiting.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
WTTW - Chicago PBS

Democracy Tested as US Voters Cast Ballots Under New Laws

ATLANTA (AP) — Voters headed to the polls across the U.S. on Tuesday in the first wave of elections testing new Republican restrictions on access to ballots. For election officials, it’s a chance to counter a year’s worth of misinformation about voting security and restore faith in democracy for those who still have doubts about last year’s presidential election.
ATLANTA, IL
cleveland19.com

Mike Carey, Trump-supported candidate triumphs in Ohio congressional race

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Mike Carey was declared the winner of the special election to fill the open seat in Ohio’s 15th congressional district Tuesday night. Carey campaigned as a “conservative outsider” throughout the race, with plans to tighten border security and reign in government spending. The former coal lobbyist...
OHIO STATE
WBNS 10TV Columbus

Republican Mike Carey wins race for Ohio's 15th Congressional District

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Republican Mike Carey, a self-proclaimed political outsider, has won the race for the state's 15th Congressional District. Carey defeated Democrat Allison Russo Tuesday night. After the race was called, Russo spoke with Carey congratulating him on the victory. Carey, with the backing of former President Donald Trump,...
OHIO STATE
KCRG.com

Voters across eastern Iowa cast ballots Tuesday

Rather than repairing the building, hospital officials decided to demolish it. The St. Luke's Foundation created a terrace in that area to honor nursing graduates. President Biden makes push to protect world's forests at climate summit. Updated: 5 hours ago. President Joe Biden is making a push to protect the...
IOWA STATE

