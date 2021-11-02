NFL Hawaii Tracker: Hawaii’s Jahlani Tavai hoping to stick with New England Patriots

5.6k shares Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. It's the time of year when many people like to focus on scary things. Whether it's scary movies, haunted houses, witches and ghosts, or pumpkins being carved, it's the season of screams and heart-racing stories. As we prepare for Halloween weekend, and as the San Francisco 49ers prepare to travel to Chicago to play the Bears, Hall of Famer Steve Young is seeing something else that is striking terror within his mind...the 49ers locker room.

NFL ・ 11 DAYS AGO