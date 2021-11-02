NFL Hawaii Tracker: Hawaii’s Jahlani Tavai hoping to stick with New England Patriots
Former University of Hawaii linebacker Jahlani Tavai is in his first season with the New England Patriots and third season in the NFL overall.
