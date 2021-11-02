CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
I Asked Dermatologists to Reveal the Best Skincare Sets Money Can Buy

By Shawna Hudson
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Besides using SPF (literally) every single day, investing in a solid skincare set is probably one of the best things you can do for your skin. Whether you'd like to firm and tone or correct lingering dark spots, I can guarantee there's a set out there for you just waiting to...

Parade

How to Get Rid of Keratosis Pilaris—or ‘Chicken Skin’—on the Back of Your Arms (Yes, You Can Treat It at Home!)

It didn’t take long for Dr. Muneeb Shah—known on TikTok as “dermdoctor”—to pop up on my “for you” page. In that video, Shah, who has over 10 million followers, was talking about a skin condition known as keratosis pilaris. Not sure what that is? Feel the back of your arms above your elbows; are there small bumps there? If the answer is yes, you have it.
LIFESTYLE
Refinery29

The Popular Skin Product This Dermatologist Would Avoid (& What To Use Instead)

Whether you're a skincare enthusiast or simply a cleanse and moisturise type of person, you're probably aware that there are hundreds of buzzy beauty ingredients on the market. There's retinol (beloved by dermatologists for minimising acne and fine lines), kojic acid (which experts recommend for treating hyperpigmentation and dark spots) and the interesting-sounding epidermal growth factors, touted as the natural skincare alternative to Botox. But it's fair to say that none of them creates a buzz quite like vitamin C.
SKIN CARE
Shape Magazine

This Serum Faded My Acne Scars and Made My Pores Look Smaller In Three Weeks

My skin is very sensitive. Like, the 'breaks out in hives on a monthly basis, can't tolerate retinols, would cry over the new Adele single if that was possible' kind of sensitive. The problem is, it's also oily… and dry. If you're anything like me, you've done your research and may have found a regimen that manages your combination skin, but doesn't address tricky problems such as enlarged pores, dullness, and acne scars.
SKIN CARE
SheFinds

3 Age-Defying Makeup Tips Experts Swear By For Mature Skin

Getting older is a fact of life, and with the passing years often comes the development of fine lines and wrinkles that appear through decreased collagen production and built up sun damage. While a well-rounded skincare routine complete with retinol and daily SPF can help to prevent further damage from appearing, it can also be useful to know how to apply your makeup in a way which accentuates your best features rather than drawing attention to your age.
SKIN CARE
In Style

Shoppers Say Their Skin Looks Better at 65 Than It Did at 40 Thanks to This $18 Serum

Vitamin C is the number one, dermatologist-recommended ingredient for brightening the complexion, fading dark spots, warding off sun damage, and more. Yet, despite its holy-grail status, not all vitamin C products are created equal. You might think that spending a fortune on your serum will guarantee the best results, but according to over 15,000 Amazon shoppers, the best vitamin C serum is just $18 from a drugstore brand: Meet CeraVe's Skin Renewing Vitamin C Serum.
SKIN CARE
Life and Style Weekly

The Best Shampoo for Hair Loss of 2021

Life & Style has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Hair loss is no fun at any age, but luckily there are some great products on the market to help if you have thinning hair, damaged hair with breakage, or excessive fallout.
HAIR CARE
WWD

The 30 Best Sephora Gift Sets to Buy This Holiday Season

Click here to read the full article. Finding the perfect gifts for beauty lovers isn’t always an easy feat, especially when you’re shopping for the best gifts for women who seems to have just about every makeup, skin care and hair care product on their vanity already. Instead of aimlessly roaming the aisles of Sephora in search of the best beauty gifts, you can take the guesswork out of gift-giving by choosing a beauty gift set from one of the retailer’s top-rated brands. With a gift set, your loved ones have access to bestsellers across the megastore’s makeup, skin care and...
BEAUTY & FASHION
fashionisers.com

7 Korean Beauty Hacks to Have Great Looking Skin

In this blog post, we will be reviewing 7 Korean Beauty Hacks to have great-looking skin. If you’re looking for a way to improve your complexion and overall look without spending too much money, then these tips are just what you need! We hope that you find the information helpful and please let us know if there is anything else that we can do for you!
SKIN CARE
Well+Good

The Best Thinning Hair Treatments You Can Snag at Target (for $30 or Less!), According to a Dermatologist

Noticing that your hair is starting to thin can be quite alarming. If you're super concerned (there are many reasons why this may be happening—we've outline the four most common hair loss culprits before), our best bet is to visit a board-certified dermatologist. However, if you can't access one or aren't that pressed about it, there are tons of available treatments for thinning hair. Tons of retailers and brands exist for this very issue, but after doing some product hunting, we couldn't help but notice that Target carried a lot of good stuff that helps with volume and growth.
HAIR CARE
Health.com

Shoppers Say This $10 L'Oreal Collagen Cream 'Acts As a Filler' to Smooth and Plump Skin

Chances are, you've probably heard of the buzzy, anti-aging, skincare ingredient collagen. If you're not super familiar with it, you should know that collagen is the most abundant protein in the skin—making up 75-80% of the organ—and it gives skin its fullness and plumpness, New York City-based dermatologist Debra Jaliman, MD, previously told Health. The bad news is that we break down more collagen than we make as we get older—meaning, skin loses its smoothness, bounce, and youthfulness (aka more wrinkles).
SKIN CARE
SPY

The Ordinary Skincare: All of The Ordinary’s Best Products and How to Use Them in 2021

To the ordinary consumer, the skincare industry can be summed up with two words: confusing and expensive. Shopping for new skincare products can feel a bit overwhelming — and for good reason. There are thousands of options and countless ingredients to consider, and many men are new to the skincare game. Advertisements push countless skincare options in our faces with slogans and values that often deeply contradict one another. C-List celebrities that made it three episodes into The Bachelorette are paid a pretty penny to tell us through Instagram why the “best men’s moisturizer” they’re holding but not using on their...
SKIN CARE
Life and Style Weekly

The Best Skincare for Aging Skin in 2021

Life & Style has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Age catches up to all of us. The thing is, we don’t have to look like age has caught up to us! In fact, there are plenty of ways to figure out whether or not you’re aging well. Regardless, avoiding wrinkles, fine lines, jowls, and sagging skin is completely within reach! There are a number of anti-aging skincare products out there, and a lot of them do wonders for the skin. However, there are so many out there that it can be challenging to navigate through them to determine which ones are best. That’s why we’re here to help!
SKIN CARE
Shape Magazine

The Best Body Washes for Eczema, According to Dermatologists

If you have eczema, then you've likely found that choosing a body wash at random can be disastrous. Choose poorly and you could end up with red, itchy skin. It's true: your skin-care products — along with cold weather or environmental allergies — can exacerbate eczema, says Joshua Zeichner, M.D., director of cosmetic and clinical research in dermatology at Mount Sinai Hospital in New York City. "Eczema is a condition where the skin barrier is not working as well as it should be working," says Dr. Zeichner. "When that happens, you develop microscopic cracks in the outer skin layer, lose hydration, and the skin becomes inflamed." With the skin barrier in this compromised state, those environmental factors (e.g. your body wash) can make symptoms worse. "Eczema is usually caused by a genetic weakness in the skin barrier," says Dr. Zeichner. "However, environmental factors can make eczema worse or lead to new cases."
SKIN CARE
