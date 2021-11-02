CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board recommends clemency for Julius Jones

By CBS News
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Oklahoma Pardon and Parole board has recommend clemency for death row inmate Julius Jones, attorneys for Jones said Monday. Jones, who was convicted in 1999 at the age of 19 for the murder of Paul Howell, has maintained that he was innocent and race played a role in his...

Comments / 0

