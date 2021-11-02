Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board recommends clemency for Julius Jones

The US Supreme Court heard arguments on Monday in a case involving national security and the claims of three Muslim men in California who say they were illegally surveilled at their mosque by the FBI. The three men -- Yassir Fazaga, imam of the Orange County Islamic Foundation, Ali Uddin Malik and Yasser Abdelrahim -- filed a lawsuit arguing that the surveillance conducted after the September 11, 2001 attacks was based solely on their religion. The Justice Department maintains it carried out the surveillance program for objective reasons -- not because those being watched were Muslims. But it has invoked state secrets privilege in refusing to say what the alleged reasons were and urged the courts to reject the case.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 12 HOURS AGO