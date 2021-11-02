Hope after wildfire: Tiny sequoias could grow into giants
By BRIAN MELLEY
Seattle Times
7 days ago
SEQUOIA CREST, Calif. (AP) — Ashtyn Perry was barely as tall as the shovel she stomped into barren ground where a wildfire last year ravaged the California mountain community of Sequoia Crest and destroyed dozens of its signature behemoth trees. The 13-year-old with a broad smile and a braid...
THREE RIVERS, Calif. (AP) — In the wake of California wildfires, upward of 10,000 trees weakened by fires, drought, disease or age must be removed, work that will keep a nearby highway closed to visitors who seek the world’s two largest sequoia trees. The hazard trees could potentially fall onto people and cars on the section of State Route 180 known as Generals Highway, or they could create barriers for emergency and fire response, the Sequoia and Kings Canyon national parks said Friday, Oct. 22. The highway is closed due to the KNP Complex blaze, which was 60% contained after burning 138 square miles (357 square kilometers) of forest and will remain blocked off to visitors after the fire is out while saw crews cut down trees and trim branches. Cooler weather has helped slow the.
The tree species, which was once thought to be partial to the climate of the mountains of California, also thrives up north. When you visit Sequoia National Park, at the foothills of the Sierra Nevada range, the Rangers will tell you the Sequoias thrive there because the climate is conducive to their growth, which is the right mix of Mediterranean like summers and milder, but wet winters.
Dr. Bill Libby knows it’s an important tree to the world, and, given his credentials, that is really saying something. After all, Libby is a professor emeritus of forestry and genetics at the University of California-Berkeley, who has traveled the world for decades planting forestry projects and teaching at prestigious institutions all about the subject.
By Amanda Jackson, CNN As fire crews work to contain the KNP Complex Fire that has destroyed many of California’s iconic sequoia trees, it has been determined that 10,000 trees are a hazard and need to be removed. The wildfire that was sparked by lightning has been burning since early September and is only 63%
Hello Nathanael here. It’s the final week of October and, where I’m sitting in California, floods have replaced fires. We’ve talked a lot about California in this space because it took the brunt of the fire season this year. While 6.5 million acres burned nationally – about the average in this hotter world – 2.5 million of those acres were in California, double the five-year average for the state.
It’s not just people bearing the brunt of California’s wildfires. There’s Leo, Vinny and Reggie Taylor. They’re bear cubs being nursed back to health with a $250,000 GoFundMe campaign after their paws were burned in the Dixie and Antelope fires. There are the porcupines who lost their home in Lake Tahoe’s Caldor Fire. And there’s Monrovia, the mountain lion that died in the San Gabriel Mountains after receiving care for her burns.
What a summer- Whew! I made it past another wildfire season in Plumas County without being burned out. I’ve evacuated twice from Quincy in the last two years. That’s an expression of self-interest, but I do care about my neighbors who have lost everything—so I am trying to help them with design and construction advice for free. That’s a bit of altruism—where we care about the fate of others than just ourselves. There are many individual community members and organizations doing the same. Some even came from Redding’s and Paradise’s municipal staffs to help recover water and sewer systems in Greenville.
PORTERVILLE (CBS SF) — The lightning-caused Windy Fire burned into 11 giant sequoia groves, claiming hundreds of towering trees, before firefighters were finally able to get a handle on the raging wildfire, U.S. Forestry officials announced Tuesday.
Progress of the fire has long been stopped, but it still remains only 92% contained. The burn zone left in its wake stretches for 97,528 acres through the heart of California’s sequoia county.
Forestry officials said five of the 11 groves were entirely within Sequoia National Forest, two in the Tule River Indian Reservation and four are shared across agency boundaries.
While the Forest Service is...
PORTERVILLE, Calif. (FOX26) — The National Forest Service says the Windy Fire burning in the Sequoia National Forest and Tule River Indian Reservation destroyed hundreds of giant sequoias. The fire has burned a total of 97,528 acres and is currently 92% contained. While most firefighters were trying to contain the...
The precipitation is desperately needed to combat California's severe drought. But it comes with a trade-off in communities that endured wildfires. Heavy rain and snowfall means an increased chance of mudslides, rockslides and flash-flooding. The radio’s smooth jazz playing inside the Silver Fork gas station on Highway 50 belied the...
California's giant sequoias were once viewed as nearly fire-proof. It's true that the ancient trees are remarkably resistant to fire. The trees' thick bark acts as a protective agent from flames, and their canopies can often be too high for fire to reach. Sequoias even benefit from wildfires, as the warmth produced by fire aids to open the trees' cones and distribute seeds, while the burn clears undergrowth so the seeds can take root.
Tucked into the southern Sierra Nevada range, with elevations ranging from 1,300 feet to nearly 14,500 feet, Sequoia National Park is home to some of the world’s most breathtaking trees. Throughout this California park, towering mountain summits, marble caverns, and a variety of diverse landscapes help support habitats for plants...
An effort led by the Archangel Ancient Tree Archive, a Michigan nonprofit that preserves the genetics of old-growth trees, is one of many extraordinary measures being taken to save giant sequoias that were once considered nearly fire-proof but are at risk of being wiped out by more intense wildfires.
Thanks to climate change, wildfires are getting worse. And as the fires grow more severe and more common, firefighters are stretched thin. Policy-makers, activists, and experts are pushing for a number of both long-term and immediate changes to try and alleviate this situation, from decarbonizing the economy to improving forest management in at-risk areas. In recent years, tech startups have entered the fray as well, claiming that emerging tech like AI, machine learning, drones, and sensors can help firefighters do more with less, or with the same.
Rains have blanketed much of the Bay Area in recent weeks, likely bringing a premature end to what was gearing up to be a record fire season, but experts agree that the current conditions may be a brief respite from what has increasingly become the new normal. Pano AI, a...
Various Napa County locations have been drenched with 7 inches to 17-plus inches of rain since Oct. 1, but county Fire Chief Jason Martin doesn’t want residents to grow complacent about fires. Martin said that he’s not expecting any massive wildfires in the wake of the storms. But there are...
Redwoods in California's coastal mountains get more of the glory including being the official state tree but they are babes and petite in terms of girth and age compared to their giant sequoia cousins in the Sierra. Both species are unique to California and substantial groves of each tree can...
COLORADO, USA — What will Colorado’s forests look like years from now after the recent wildfires?. Researchers are studying the trends of warmer, drier weather in the state and the impact they could have on forest recovery. Kyle Rodman, a research scientist who studied Colorado's forests while working at the...
NBC 7 Investigates found California is experiencing vastly larger wildfires now than at any time in recorded history. But could fighting fires actually be making them worse?. Looking at Ann Begley’s house in Alpine now, you’d have no clue the home it replaced burned to the ground three years ago in the West Fire.
