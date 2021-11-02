TNFi-induced Sustained Clinical Remission in Peripheral Spondyloarthritis Patients Cannot Be Maintained With a Step-Down Strategy Based on Methotrexate

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Millions of adults are coping with chronic back pain, which can significantly limit their ability to work and do other daily activities. Researchers are studying a unique non-drug treatment to eliminate that pain. Daniel Waldrip suffered with chronic back pain for 20 years, and doctors could never find the source. “I made the decision that I was gonna keep running and trying to play golf and skiing, I was just gonna do it and pay the price,” Waldrip said. He was willing to try anything for relief, including physical therapy and acupuncture. “It was getting progressively worse through the years. It...

MIAMI, FL ・ 12 HOURS AGO