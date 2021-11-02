TNFi-induced Sustained Clinical Remission in Peripheral Spondyloarthritis Patients Cannot Be Maintained With a Step-Down Strategy Based on Methotrexate
Philippe Carron; Ann-Sophie De Craemer; Thomas Renson; Roos Colman; Dirk Elewaut; Filip Van den Bosch. Objectives: Treatment with golimumab monotherapy in early peripheral SpA (pSpA) results in higher rates of clinical remission compared with treatment in more longstanding disease. When reaching remission, treat-to-target recommendations suggest tapering of treatment. We therefore explored...www.medscape.com
Comments / 0