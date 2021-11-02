CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Diseases & Treatments

TNFi-induced Sustained Clinical Remission in Peripheral Spondyloarthritis Patients Cannot Be Maintained With a Step-Down Strategy Based on Methotrexate

Medscape News
 7 days ago

Philippe Carron; Ann-Sophie De Craemer; Thomas Renson; Roos Colman; Dirk Elewaut; Filip Van den Bosch. Objectives: Treatment with golimumab monotherapy in early peripheral SpA (pSpA) results in higher rates of clinical remission compared with treatment in more longstanding disease. When reaching remission, treat-to-target recommendations suggest tapering of treatment. We therefore explored...

www.medscape.com

cancernetwork.com

Andrew Cook, MD, Discussed Outcomes with Gabapentin vs Opioids to Prevent Treatment-Related Pain in Oropharyngeal Cancer

CancerNetwork® sat down with Andrew Cook, MD, at the 2021 American Society for Radiation Oncology to discuss outcomes with gabapentin compared with opioids for increasing quality of life and decreasing treatment-related pain in oropharyngeal cancer. At the 2021 American Society for Radiation Oncology, CancerNetwork® spoke with Andrew Cook, MD, a...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Medscape News

AGA Clinical Practice Guideline: Managing Coagulation Disorders in Patients With Cirrhosis

A clinical update from the American Gastroenterological Association focuses on bleeding and thrombosis-related questions in patients with cirrhosis. It provides guidance on test strategies for bleeding risk, preprocedure management of bleeding risk, venous thromboembolism (VTE) prophylaxis, screening for portal vein thrombosis (PVT), and anticoagulation therapies. It is aimed at primary care providers, gastroenterologists, and hepatologists, among other health care providers.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Medscape News

Noninvasive ELF Test Identifies Advanced Fibrosis Risk in NAFLD

A noninvasive enhanced liver fibrosis (ELF) blood test identifies patients with nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) who are at increased risk of advanced fibrosis, according to a new study. According to the study researchers, when combined with the fibrosis-4 (FIB-4) score the ELF test may be a reliable method that...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Medscape News

Common Finding Identified in Patients With Persistent Chemotherapy-Induced Alopecia

Hair follicle miniaturization was a prominent feature of persistent chemotherapy-induced alopecia (pCIA) in breast cancer survivors who presented to four specialty hair clinics, and treatment with minoxidil (sometimes with antiandrogen therapy) was associated with improved hair density, according to a recently published retrospective case series. "An improvement in hair density...
HAIR CARE
#Arthritis#Methotrexate#Tnf#Peripheral#Clinical Studies#Mtx#Pspa#Crespa#Nct01426815
Medscape News

Oral Daprodustat Safely Improves Anemia in Chronic Kidney Disease

Daily treatment with oral daprodustat was noninferior to standard erythropoiesis-stimulating agents (ESAs) for both increasing hemoglobin levels and for cardiovascular safety in patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD), both those who are dialysis dependent and those who are not, in a pair of phase 3 randomized trials that together included more than 6800 patients.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
CBS Miami

Researchers Studying Unique Non-Drug Treatment To Eliminate Chronic Back Pain

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Millions of adults are coping with chronic back pain, which can significantly limit their ability to work and do other daily activities. Researchers are studying a unique non-drug treatment to eliminate that pain. Daniel Waldrip suffered with chronic back pain for 20 years, and doctors could never find the source. “I made the decision that I was gonna keep running and trying to play golf and skiing, I was just gonna do it and pay the price,” Waldrip said. He was willing to try anything for relief, including physical therapy and acupuncture. “It was getting progressively worse through the years. It...
MIAMI, FL
Medscape News

A New Algorithm Shows Superior Ability to Discriminate Liver Fibrosis Stages in Chronic Hepatitis C

Stefania Varchetta; Dalila Mele; Roberta D'Ambrosio; Riccardo Perbellini; Andrea Lombardi; Angela Rojas; Stefania Paolucci; Fausto Baldanti; Barbara Oliviero; Stefania Mantovani; Carmine Tinelli; Annalisa De Silvestri; Manuel Romero Gomez; Pietro Lampertico; Mario U. Mondelli. Abstract and Introduction. Previous evidence suggests that sialic acid-binding Ig-like lectin 7 (Siglec-7) protein is significantly increased...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
Medscape News

Silver Ion Hydrocolloid Gauze and Self-adhesive Polyurethane Foam Dressing Combination Therapy can Better Promote Healing of Skin Graft Donor Area Than Traditional Therapy

Zhi Wang, MD; Xiao Long, MD; Jiuzuo Huang, MD; Ang Zeng, MD; Zhifei Liu, MD; Xiaojun Wang, MD. Background: The management of skin graft donor area has been a troublesome problem in reconstructive surgery. Currently, no guidelines exist for the management of skin graft donor areas, and the disposal methods vary from clinician to clinician.
HEALTH
ophthalmologytimes.com

Coronavirus induces macrophage-mediated cytokine storm in diabetic patients

A team of investigators from the University of Michigan may have unlocked a potential new recipe for counteracting the impact that COVID-19 has on patients with underlying disease processes such as type 2 diabetes. Researchers at the University of Michigan have described a new potential recipe for counteracting the extremely...
MEDICAL SCIENCE
Medscape News

Rituximab Improves Systemic Sclerosis Skin, Lung Symptoms

Rituximab effectively reduced skin sclerosis and appeared to have a beneficial effect on interstitial lung disease (ILD) for patients with systemic sclerosis (SSc) in a randomized, clinical trial. At 24 weeks' follow-up, there was significant improvement in total skin thickness scores among patients who received four once-weekly rituximab infusions, compared...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Medscape News

People of Color Missing in Inflammatory Bowel Disease Trials

LAS VEGAS — Clinical trials of treatments for inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) have disproportionately enrolled White people, researchers say. These skewed demographics could result in researchers overlooking differences in how the disease and its treatments might affect other racial and ethnic groups, said Jellyana Peraza, MD, a chief resident at Albert Einstein College of Medicine, New York City.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Medscape News

Sacubitril/Valsartan for Heart Failure With Preserved Ejection Fraction and Resistant Hypertension

Graphical abstract: Sacubitril/valsartan as a therapeutic strategy for HFpEF and resistant hypertension. Sacubitril/valsartan inhibits both neprilysin and angiotensin II receptor type 1, which play a role in the development of resistant hypertension and of heart failure with preserved ejection fraction, in a vicious circle also involving vascular and microcirculatory dysfunction, neurohormonal imbalance, inflammation, and oxidative stress. AngII, angiotensin II; AT1R, angiotensin II type 1 receptor; BH4, tetrahydrobiopterin; ET-1, endothelin 1; HFpEF, heart failure with preserved ejection fraction; LV, left ventricle; NFKB, nuclear factor κ-light chain enhancer of activated B cells; NEP, neprilysin; NP, natriuretic peptide; RAAS, renin–angiotensinaldosterone system; SNS, sympathetic nervous system; T NF-α, tumour necrosis factor-α.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
pasadenanow.com

Pasadena-based Artificial Intelligence Company Develops Software To Find Patients for Clinical Trials in Minutes

Pasadena-based Deep 6 AI, which supplies clinical trial acceleration software to help defeat disease and get life-saving therapies to market faster, has launched Deep 6 for Life Sciences, a novel suite of AI software solutions for life science sponsors and contact research organizations. Using cutting-edge Artificial Intelligence to mine the...
SOFTWARE
Medscape News

New Treatment for Thyroid Cancer Available Through Cancer Drugs Fund

NICE has published new guidance recommending selpercatinib for use within the Cancer Drugs Fund (CDF), as an option for:. Adults with advanced RET fusion-positive thyroid cancer who require systemic therapy following prior treatment with sorafenib and or lenvatinib, and. Adults and adolescents aged 12 years and older with advanced RET-mutant...
CANCER
Medscape News

Late Reinfection With a Different Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome Coronavirus-2 Clade in a Patient With Refractory Arterial Hypertension

Javier García-Abellán; Antonio Galiana; Marta Fernández-González; Nieves Gonzalo-Jiménez; Montserrat Ruiz-García; Angela Botella; Joan Sanchis; Paula Mascarell; Selene Falcón; Mar Masiá; Félix Gutiérrez. Abstract and Introduction. Background: Differentiating between persistent infection with intermittent viral shedding and reinfection with severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 remains challenging. Although a small number of...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Medscape News

Filtering Pulmonary Function Tests Through Race/Ethnicity May Add To Biased Care

The use of race/ethnicity in medicine to explain and interpret pulmonary function test (PFT) differences between individuals may contribute to biased medical care and research. Furthermore, it may perpetuate health disparities and structural racism, according to a study published in CHEST. Current practices of PFT measurement and interpretation are imperfect...
HEALTH

