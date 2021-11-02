I'm a VIP Nordstrom Stylist, and I Often Wear These Trends Instead of Jeans

Call me old-fashioned, but I'm a skinny jeans girl at heart, so the variety in my denim collection is lacking, to say the least. When the skinny jeans debate broke out on social media, it was easy to pick a side, but I've since given into temptation and (hesitantly) purchased my first pair of wide-leg jeans since middle school. To ease myself into the trend, I went with this pair of Extra High-Waisted Medium-Wash Cut-Off Wide-Leg Jeans ($45) from Old Navy. High-waisted pants are my best friend, so I figured they'd balance out the fear I had about tumbling down the sidewalk because of all the extra fabric around my ankles. After wearing them for a week, the verdict is in, and I'm only a little bit mad that I love them.

APPAREL ・ 9 DAYS AGO