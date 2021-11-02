CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis voters reject replacing police with new agency

By STEVE KARNOWSKI, MOHAMED IBRAHIM
Seattle Times
 7 days ago

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minneapolis voters on Tuesday rejected a proposal to replace the city's police department with a new Department of Public Safety, an idea that supporters had hoped would bring radical change to policing in the city where George Floyd's death under an officer's knee brought calls for racial...

#Minneapolis Police#Police Brutality#Police Accountability#Ap#City Council
