Establish where you see the White Sox at this point, and your mindset/philosophy/strategy in putting together the roster for the upcoming season. The 2021 Chicago Whitesox were a very talented team that seemed to have a shot at making a run in the playoffs after Rick Hahn and his team went out and made the trade for Craig Kimbrel. Unfortunately the trade didn’t work out how we all could have hoped but I don’t regret them making that trade. It was a win-now move that is going to have little effect on the coming years as far as how competitive they are. Nick Madrigal is going to be a good player but his production is easily matchable making the trade worth the risk. Cesar Hernandez did not work out and in my opinion they need to make second base their top priority heading into the 2022 season. Some say right field could use the biggest upgrade but at this point in the window I am confident in a combination of Andrew Vaughn, Gavin Sheets, and Adam Engel spending time in right field. I envision Michael Kopech moving into the rotation but after just 70 innings pitched in 2021 after missing time since the end of the 2018 season, the Sox are going to need six guys in the rotation. They are just a couple players away from being able to take the next step and win not only a playoff series but perhaps a pennant and a World Series title.

MLB ・ 6 DAYS AGO