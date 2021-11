Seems to me that this season was just, missing something. Maybe it was the injuries, maybe it was an ace, maybe it was a consistent power bat. There were many flaws in the 2021 White Sox. I want to start this by saying, Frank Menechino, I do not care if you told me that you were staying for two more years, you have to go. The groundballs are unbearable, and I could care less who you are telling this to, but if you tell a player “Worry about hitting .300” and “F*** the homerun”, you should not be a major league hitting coach. I have plenty of ideas to make this offense go boom again, the pitching will be fine, or will it?

MLB ・ 11 DAYS AGO