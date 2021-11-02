GALLERY: West Thibodaux runs past Sixth Ward

(CNN) — The timetable for President Joe Biden's social spending bill, known as Build Back Better, may have just hit a new snag. The Congressional Budget Office, a federal agency that provides budget and economic information to Congress, said on Tuesday that it cannot give a definitive date for when it will have a final cost estimate score of the bill. This could push the timetable for when the House can hold a final vote on the bill because a group of moderate Democrats say getting a final CBO score is a prerequisite to their voting for the bill.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 37 MINUTES AGO